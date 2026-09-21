Home / Crypto News / Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Proposes WLFI Governance Incentive Program

Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Proposes WLFI Governance Incentive Program

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • World Liberty Financial has proposed to launch the WLFI Governance Engagement Incentive Program.
  • The firm proposes to launch the incentive program by October 1.
  • The WLFI token is down almost 2% amid this development.
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Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has proposed an incentive program for WLFI token holders, which the team is looking to launch by October 1. As part of the proposal, the team included key details, including how it is likely to fund the staking rewards pool to reward holders.

World Liberty Financial Proposes WLFI Incentive Program

The WLFI team introduced the Governance Engagement Incentive Program, which it proposes to launch by October 1. The team noted that the proposal is a governance participation incentive to encourage tokens to remain aligned with participation in the project’s ecosystem for the long haul.

Specifically, the World Liberty Financial team has structured the program as a promotional campaign and plans to use promotional allocations and participation recognition to achieve their objective. They added that, if approved, the proposal will replace the ecosystem proposal the community approved earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the team revealed that the initial staking rewards pool may be funded from various sources, including amounts from ecosystem sources, which could include fees received from World Liberty Markets. They could also fund the staking rewards pool from additional ecosystem and marketing incentives allocated to the staking program.

This move comes as World Liberty Financial’s USD1 continues to gain ground in the stablecoin market. As CoinGape reported last month, OCC granted WLFI a conditional approval for its national trust bank charter application, as the crypto firm looks to custody the reserves for its stablecoin and issue the stablecoin under the GENIUS Act framework.

Community Already Voting In Favor Of WLFI Proposal

The WLFI community is already voting in favor of the incentive program. At the time of writing, 60% of holders have voted in favor of the proposal, just over 37% have voted no, while 2.62% have abstained from the vote.

Meanwhile, the World Liberty Financial token is down even as the proposal passes. The token is currently trading at around $0.0573, down nearly 2% on the day, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

The WLFI token is also down over 8% in the last month, despite the broader crypto market rally during this period, with Bitcoin rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000 today. Other tokens have also recorded notable gains during this period.

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.