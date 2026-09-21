Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Proposes WLFI Governance Incentive Program

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has proposed an incentive program for WLFI token holders, which the team is looking to launch by October 1. As part of the proposal, the team included key details, including how it is likely to fund the staking rewards pool to reward holders.

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World Liberty Financial Proposes WLFI Incentive Program

The WLFI team introduced the Governance Engagement Incentive Program, which it proposes to launch by October 1. The team noted that the proposal is a governance participation incentive to encourage tokens to remain aligned with participation in the project’s ecosystem for the long haul.

Specifically, the World Liberty Financial team has structured the program as a promotional campaign and plans to use promotional allocations and participation recognition to achieve their objective. They added that, if approved, the proposal will replace the ecosystem proposal the community approved earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the team revealed that the initial staking rewards pool may be funded from various sources, including amounts from ecosystem sources, which could include fees received from World Liberty Markets. They could also fund the staking rewards pool from additional ecosystem and marketing incentives allocated to the staking program.

This move comes as World Liberty Financial’s USD1 continues to gain ground in the stablecoin market. As CoinGape reported last month, OCC granted WLFI a conditional approval for its national trust bank charter application, as the crypto firm looks to custody the reserves for its stablecoin and issue the stablecoin under the GENIUS Act framework.

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Community Already Voting In Favor Of WLFI Proposal

The WLFI community is already voting in favor of the incentive program. At the time of writing, 60% of holders have voted in favor of the proposal, just over 37% have voted no, while 2.62% have abstained from the vote.

Meanwhile, the World Liberty Financial token is down even as the proposal passes. The token is currently trading at around $0.0573, down nearly 2% on the day, according to TradingView data.

The WLFI token is also down over 8% in the last month, despite the broader crypto market rally during this period, with Bitcoin rallying to an 8-month high of $87,000 today. Other tokens have also recorded notable gains during this period.

For more on stablecoins, check out Best Stablecoin Infrastructure Provider Companies for Enterprises