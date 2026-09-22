Elon Musk’s X Partners With Crypto and Stock Exchanges to Allow Trading From the Timeline

Elon Musk’s X has partnered with major crypto exchanges and stock brokers to connect financial conversations on its timeline with trading services, giving U.S. users a direct route from Cashtags to participating platforms.

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X Connects Cashtags With Trading Platforms

X has expanded its U.S. Cashtag Partner Program with Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Interactive Brokers and Moomoo. The program expands Smart Cashtags, which turn ticker symbols for stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies into interactive pages with market information and related posts.

When users tap a supported Cashtag, they can view an asset’s price chart and posts before selecting a new “Trade” option. X then redirects users to a participating crypto exchange or brokerage where eligible customers can sign in or open an account to finalize the transaction.

However, X does not execute trades or hold customer assets through the feature. Instead, the financial companies that participate in this service manage the requirements of the account, order execution, and other trading services.

“Cashtags close the gap between a ticker on the timeline and the market itself,” X Product Engineering Lead Mridul Singhai said. Each user can switch from a ticker to a chart, other discussion threads and a participating brokerage.

Meanwhile, the company also unveiled Grok 4.7, describing the AI model as its most capable for coding and knowledge work, with twice the speed and half the price of Grok 4.6.

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Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini Join X Program

The five launch partners have connections to both the crypto financial market and traditional financial markets. Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken offer cryptocurrency services, while Interactive Brokers and Moomoo provide access to traditional financial products.

However, available assets can differ by provider, location and account eligibility. The new Trade option therefore serves as a link between financial conversations on X and services offered by participating companies.

Previously, Cashtags mainly helped users follow market discussions and access financial information. Users can now jump from those pages to a trading provider without going through X to carry out their orders.

X Adds Big Charts as Cashtags Expand Beyond Market Data

X has also expanded Smart Cashtags with Big Charts, which provides larger interactive charts for stocks and cryptocurrencies. The feature is available on iOS and the web.

Big Charts covers widely followed assets and companies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Tesla, Strategy and Coinbase. Users can examine price movements directly within X before choosing whether to visit a participating trading platform.

The Cashtag Partner Program is currently available to U.S. users. X has not announced when the brokerage connections could expand to other markets.

Evaluating the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms ensures users get competitive fees and robust mobile features when connecting their accounts to third-party integrations.