Home / new crypto / Elon Musk’s X Partners With Crypto and Stock Exchanges to Allow Trading From the Timeline

Elon Musk’s X Partners With Crypto and Stock Exchanges to Allow Trading From the Timeline

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
An image of Elon Musk’s ,X logo

Highlights

  • X connects Cashtags with five trading partners, giving U.S. users direct access to brokerage platforms.
  • Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken provide crypto connections, while Interactive Brokers and Moomoo cover traditional markets.
  • Big Charts expands market data on X, while Grok 4.7 strengthens its broader technology offering.
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Elon Musk’s X has partnered with major crypto exchanges and stock brokers to connect financial conversations on its timeline with trading services, giving U.S. users a direct route from Cashtags to participating platforms.

X Connects Cashtags With Trading Platforms

X has expanded its U.S. Cashtag Partner Program with Coinbase, Gemini, Kraken, Interactive Brokers and Moomoo. The program expands Smart Cashtags, which turn ticker symbols for stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies into interactive pages with market information and related posts.

When users tap a supported Cashtag, they can view an asset’s price chart and posts before selecting a new “Trade” option. X then redirects users to a participating crypto exchange or brokerage where eligible customers can sign in or open an account to finalize the transaction.

However, X does not execute trades or hold customer assets through the feature. Instead, the financial companies that participate in this service manage the requirements of the account, order execution, and other trading services.

“Cashtags close the gap between a ticker on the timeline and the market itself,” X Product Engineering Lead Mridul Singhai said. Each user can switch from a ticker to a chart, other discussion threads and a participating brokerage.

Meanwhile, the company also unveiled Grok 4.7, describing the AI model as its most capable for coding and knowledge work, with twice the speed and half the price of Grok 4.6.

Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini Join X Program

The five launch partners have connections to both the crypto financial market and traditional financial markets. Coinbase, Gemini and Kraken offer cryptocurrency services, while Interactive Brokers and Moomoo provide access to traditional financial products.

However, available assets can differ by provider, location and account eligibility. The new Trade option therefore serves as a link between financial conversations on X and services offered by participating companies.

Previously, Cashtags mainly helped users follow market discussions and access financial information. Users can now jump from those pages to a trading provider without going through X to carry out their orders.

X Adds Big Charts as Cashtags Expand Beyond Market Data

X has also expanded Smart Cashtags with Big Charts, which provides larger interactive charts for stocks and cryptocurrencies. The feature is available on iOS and the web.

Big Charts covers widely followed assets and companies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Hyperliquid, Tesla, Strategy and Coinbase. Users can examine price movements directly within X before choosing whether to visit a participating trading platform.

The Cashtag Partner Program is currently available to U.S. users. X has not announced when the brokerage connections could expand to other markets.

Evaluating the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms ensures users get competitive fees and robust mobile features when connecting their accounts to third-party integrations.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.