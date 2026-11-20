US President Donald Trump is set to host an exclusive dinner for top holders of his Official Trump (TRUMP) memecoin at a dinner on Sunday, November 22. The gathering is the third of its kind, but reports suggest that interest in the dinner has dropped significantly as the memecoin trades about 99% below its peak.

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Exclusive Trump Dinner to Feature Top 185 TRUMP Holders

Trump’s dinner will take place at Trump National Golf Club in the Washington, D.C. area, according to the official announcement. Seats for the exclusive dinner go to the top 185 wallets on a leaderboard that scored time-weighted TRUMP memecoin balances between September 30 and November 12. However, the event will exclude residents of sanctioned countries such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The top 29 holders qualify for a VIP reception with Trump and a celebrity guest, while the four highest-ranked participants will receive 18-karat gold Trump watches. Other rewards at the event will include a TRUMP Gift Bag for 30-120 ranked Trump holders. Holders who cut their balances before the dinner risk losing their seats and perks.

“If you dispose more than 50% of your $TRUMP holdings (as of November 12, 2026) before the Gala Dinner event on November 22, 2026, you will drop off the leaderboard and no longer be eligible to attend the Gala Dinner,” the announcement stated.

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, former NBA player Tristan Thompson and mentalist Lior Suchard are expected to attend. FastX, a Cayman Islands-registered crypto exchange, holds the top spot on the leaderboard, and its CEO, Adelene En Yi Tiew, has promoted the firm’s push to build a Chinese community of Official Trump memecoin supporters.

The memecoin’s website says Trump will not hold private meetings with attendees and will accept no gifts. This event follows two earlier dinners for top holders of the token, held in May 2025 and April 2026.

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Scrutiny Around Trump Builds as Interest in the Dinner Fades

Watchdog groups and Democratic lawmakers have criticized the event as a pay-for-access scheme and a possible conflict of interest. Public Citizen reviewed the 29 VIP winners and found that 15 bought the token on exchanges that do not serve US customers, which raised concerns about foreign buyers gaining access to the president.

Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has asked Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to preserve documents tied to World Liberty Financial, the crypto business they run. Additionally, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren have also previously called for investigations into financial dealings involving Trump and his family.

Trump’s crypto ventures earned more than $1 billion in 2025, according to financial disclosures cited by the Financial Times. Since the midterms, World Liberty Financial’s token has fallen 10%, American Bitcoin shares have dropped 35%, and TRUMP has lost 37%.

Demand for seats has weakened sharply, since qualifying for the May 2025 dinner took at least $55,000 in TRUMP, while thinner demand and opt-outs now let some buyers secure invitations for about $518.

TRUMP Memecoin Performance Heading Into the Gala

TRUMP trades near $0.87, roughly 99% below its January 2025 peak of $75, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The announcement of this dinner lifted the price by only about 9%, a far smaller move than the jump of roughly 50% that followed the first dinner’s announcement.

At the moment, $8.6 million on the Official Trump leaderboard equals about 3% of TRUMP’s $268.1 million market cap. Exchange balances after November 22 will show whether winners start moving tokens to sell.