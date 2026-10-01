Home / Crypto News / Official Trump Memecoin Opens Time-Weighted Contest for Top 185 Seats at Nov 22 Washington Gala

Official Trump Memecoin Opens Time-Weighted Contest for Top 185 Seats at Nov 22 Washington Gala

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
TRUMP Price Rally Ahead? US President Confirms TRUMP Memecoin Dinner on May 22

Highlights

  • The top 185 wallets on a time-weighted leaderboard win seats at a November 22, 2026 Trump National gala, with Trump as featured speaker; scoring locks on a November 12 snapshot.
  • It's the third holder-access event after the May 2025 dinner (top 220) and April 2026 Mar-a-Lago conference (~297), both of which saw volume spikes followed by selling.
  • TRUMP trades near $2.04, down ~97% from its peak; ~1 million wallets have lost a combined $3.81B while insiders still hold roughly 80% of supply.
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TRUMP memecoin’s organizers have launched another holder-access contest.

The top 185 wallets on a time-weighted leaderboard will secure seats at a November 22, 2026 gala dinner at Trump National in Washington, D.C. President Donald J. Trump is the listed featured speaker. Scoring opened September 30, locking on a November 12 snapshot.

Third Access Event Follows a Well-Worn Playbook

This is the third time the project has tied token holdings to presidential access. The May 2025 dinner invited the top 220 holders to the same Trump National venue.

Non-U.S. wallets overwhelmingly dominated that guest list, with 19 of the top 25 addresses linked to international exchanges, drawing swift congressional criticism over foreign capital exposure.

Fight Fight Fight LLC, the Solana-based firm behind the token, is running the contest. The top 29 holders on the leaderboard also earn a VIP reception with Trump.

The top 4 VIP slots come with an 18K gold Trump watch, provided holders maintain their ranking through the snapshot date.

All attendees receive in-person gifts: a TRUMP fragrance, a commemorative poster, a trading card, and a Fight Fight Fight watch. Nothing ships.

The event page rules out private presidential meetings. Separate registration is required, even for existing Coin Club members. Dropping below snapshot rank forfeits VIP bonuses.

April 2026 brought a larger Mar-a-Lago conference for roughly 297 top holders. Cardone Capital’s Grant Cardone was among the speakers at that event.

Both earlier gatherings triggered short-term volume spikes followed by selling.

The November contest is smaller at 185 seats. It again uses time-weighted scoring, which rewards sustained holding over last-minute buys, the same mechanics as before.

Token Down 97%, Losses Pile Up as Insider Supply Stays Large

TRUMP memecoin launched days before the January 2025 inauguration and peaked near $73–$75. It trades around $2.04 on October 1, 2026, roughly 97% below that high.

The drawdown has hit retail hard. Close to a million wallets have recorded combined losses of $3.81 billion, while Trump-linked entities reportedly received around $636 million tied to the token.

Insiders still control roughly 80% of supply. In July 2026, Trump’s team moved approximately $16.9 million in TRUMP tokens to Fireblocks custody as Senate voting on the CLARITY Act neared.

Separately, an unauthorized token using the Trump brand dumped 82% of its supply, a reminder that the Official TRUMP memecoin on Solana is distinct from copycat tokens.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.