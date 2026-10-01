Official Trump Memecoin Opens Time-Weighted Contest for Top 185 Seats at Nov 22 Washington Gala

TRUMP memecoin’s organizers have launched another holder-access contest.

The top 185 wallets on a time-weighted leaderboard will secure seats at a November 22, 2026 gala dinner at Trump National in Washington, D.C. President Donald J. Trump is the listed featured speaker. Scoring opened September 30, locking on a November 12 snapshot.

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Third Access Event Follows a Well-Worn Playbook

This is the third time the project has tied token holdings to presidential access. The May 2025 dinner invited the top 220 holders to the same Trump National venue.

Non-U.S. wallets overwhelmingly dominated that guest list, with 19 of the top 25 addresses linked to international exchanges, drawing swift congressional criticism over foreign capital exposure.

Fight Fight Fight LLC, the Solana-based firm behind the token, is running the contest. The top 29 holders on the leaderboard also earn a VIP reception with Trump.

The top 4 VIP slots come with an 18K gold Trump watch, provided holders maintain their ranking through the snapshot date.

All attendees receive in-person gifts: a TRUMP fragrance, a commemorative poster, a trading card, and a Fight Fight Fight watch. Nothing ships.

The event page rules out private presidential meetings. Separate registration is required, even for existing Coin Club members. Dropping below snapshot rank forfeits VIP bonuses.

April 2026 brought a larger Mar-a-Lago conference for roughly 297 top holders. Cardone Capital’s Grant Cardone was among the speakers at that event.

Both earlier gatherings triggered short-term volume spikes followed by selling.

The November contest is smaller at 185 seats. It again uses time-weighted scoring, which rewards sustained holding over last-minute buys, the same mechanics as before.

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Token Down 97%, Losses Pile Up as Insider Supply Stays Large

TRUMP memecoin launched days before the January 2025 inauguration and peaked near $73–$75. It trades around $2.04 on October 1, 2026, roughly 97% below that high.

The drawdown has hit retail hard. Close to a million wallets have recorded combined losses of $3.81 billion, while Trump-linked entities reportedly received around $636 million tied to the token.

Insiders still control roughly 80% of supply. In July 2026, Trump’s team moved approximately $16.9 million in TRUMP tokens to Fireblocks custody as Senate voting on the CLARITY Act neared.

Separately, an unauthorized token using the Trump brand dumped 82% of its supply, a reminder that the Official TRUMP memecoin on Solana is distinct from copycat tokens.