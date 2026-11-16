The sudden return to office of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO has become a major topic of interest after his unexpected resignation as CEO. Meanwhile, Duan Yongping, a Chinese investor, has expressed confidence in the company’s future, stating that he is not in a hurry to sell his holdings despite the ongoing leadership crisis in the company.

In a social media post made on November 16, Duan said that he wanted to see whether Nvidia could overcome its current challenges. He further stated that most of the reasons behind his original investments remained valid, although Huang’s absence could have a significant impact on his decisions.

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Duan Yongping Sees Nvidia’s Competitive Edge Intact

Duan maintained that investment decisions should not be made based on the price at which someone originally bought a stock. He is confident that Nvidia still has a competitive advantage and major demand for its products. He noted that Jensen Huang’s resignation would have a significant effect on the company. However, he suggested that the market had already reflected much of that uncertainty in its market value.

Asked whether Huang could eventually return to the office, Duan responded by saying that he was unsure of Huang’s return but did not consider the possibility impossible. He further predicted that Nvidia could launch a large share buyback program, although Nvidia has not announced a new buyback program in connection with the leadership change.

Furthermore, Duan disclosed on November 13 that he had no plans of selling his Nvidia shares. Also, he reported that he had sold a considerable number of put options, a position that can generate premiums but comes with risks if the underlying stock dwindles below the agreed price.

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Jensen Huang Comeback Reports Gain Attention

Recently, Huang’s comeback discussion has gained significant traction with people close to him considering making moves to bring him back as Nvidia’s CEO, according to the Financial Times report. The report also mentioned specifically that a group of Silicon Valley executives was assembling a so-called “war room” to lobby Nvidia’s board and seek support from the White House. One ally reportedly stated that Huang backed the move.

However, Nvidia has not testified to any plans to reinstate the former CEO. The company disclosed on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO, and board member, with immediate effect. CFO Collete Kress is currently the interim CEO of the company until the board finds a permanent replacement.

Bessent Calls for a Different Leadership Approach

A po‌ssible c‍omeback could face resistance in Washington. US Treasury Se⁠creta‍ry⁠ Scott Bes‌s‍ent said Nv‌idia should⁠ l‌ook outside the co‌mpany when choosi⁠ng its next CEO. He also called fo⁠r a major le‍adership shake-up and rais‌ed que‍stions about‌ the compa⁠ny’s com⁠pli‌anc‍e wit‍h US export re‍st⁠ricti⁠ons.

The disagr‌eement places Nvidia’s su⁠ccession process under greater scrutiny‌. While some tec‍hno⁠logy executives reportedly support⁠ Huang’s ret‍urn, pol⁠icy⁠makers have r‌aised⁠ c⁠oncerns ab⁠out the c⁠ompany’s leaders‍hi⁠p and oversi‌ght.

For now‌, Nv‍i⁠dia’s board ha⁠s not announced a permanent replacement or confirmed plans to reinstate Jensen Huang. Inve⁠stors will be watchin‍g the com‍pany’s leadership decisions and b‍usiness performance as it works through t‌h‌e crisis‍.