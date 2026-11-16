Home / Crypto News / Why Duan Yongping Isn’t Rushing to Flee Nvidia, Could Jensen Huang Return?

Why Duan Yongping Isn’t Rushing to Flee Nvidia, Could Jensen Huang Return?

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Why Duan Yongping Isn’t Rushing to Flee Nvidia, Could Jensen Huang Return?

Highlights

  • Duan Yongping says he is not rushing to sell his Nvidia shares despite Jensen Huang's departure.
  • The investor believes Nvidia's competitive advantage and customer demand remain strong.
  • Reports say Silicon Valley executives are organizing support for Huang's possible return.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for Nvidia to consider an outside CEO.
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The sudden return to office of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO has become a major topic of interest after his unexpected resignation as CEO. Meanwhile, Duan Yongping, a Chinese investor, has expressed confidence in the company’s future, stating that he is not in a hurry to sell his holdings despite the ongoing leadership crisis in the company.

In a social media post made on November 16, Duan said that he wanted to see whether Nvidia could overcome its current challenges. He further stated that most of the reasons behind his original investments remained valid, although Huang’s absence could have a significant impact on his decisions.

Duan Yongping Sees Nvidia’s Competitive Edge Intact

Duan maintained that investment decisions should not be made based on the price at which someone originally bought a stock. He is confident that Nvidia still has a competitive advantage and major demand for its products. He noted that Jensen Huang’s resignation would have a significant effect on the company. However, he suggested that the market had already reflected much of that uncertainty in its market value.

Asked whether Huang could eventually return to the office, Duan responded by saying that he was unsure of Huang’s return but did not consider the possibility impossible. He further predicted that Nvidia could launch a large share buyback program, although Nvidia has not announced a new buyback program in connection with the leadership change.

Furthermore, Duan disclosed on November 13 that he had no plans of selling his Nvidia shares. Also, he reported that he had sold a considerable number of put options, a position that can generate premiums but comes with risks if the underlying stock dwindles below the agreed price.

Jensen Huang Comeback Reports Gain Attention 

Recently, Huang’s comeback discussion has gained significant traction with people close to him considering making moves to bring him back as Nvidia’s CEO, according to the Financial Times report. The report also mentioned specifically that a group of Silicon Valley executives was assembling a so-called “war room” to lobby Nvidia’s board and seek support from the White House. One ally reportedly stated that Huang backed the move.

However, Nvidia has not testified to any plans to reinstate the former CEO. The company disclosed on November 12 that Huang had resigned as president, CEO, and board member, with immediate effect. CFO Collete Kress is currently the interim CEO of the company until the board finds a permanent replacement.

Bessent Calls for a Different Leadership Approach 

A po‌ssible c‍omeback could face resistance in Washington. US Treasury Se⁠creta‍ry⁠ Scott Bes‌s‍ent said Nv‌idia should⁠ l‌ook outside the co‌mpany when choosi⁠ng its next CEO. He also called fo⁠r a major le‍adership shake-up and rais‌ed que‍stions about‌ the compa⁠ny’s com⁠pli‌anc‍e wit‍h US export re‍st⁠ricti⁠ons. 

The disagr‌eement places Nvidia’s su⁠ccession process under greater scrutiny‌. While some tec‍hno⁠logy executives reportedly support⁠ Huang’s ret‍urn, pol⁠icy⁠makers have r‌aised⁠ c⁠oncerns ab⁠out the c⁠ompany’s leaders‍hi⁠p and oversi‌ght.

For now‌, Nv‍i⁠dia’s board ha⁠s not announced a permanent replacement or confirmed plans to reinstate Jensen Huang. Inve⁠stors will be watchin‍g the com‍pany’s leadership decisions and b‍usiness performance as it works through t‌h‌e crisis‍.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.