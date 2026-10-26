Home / Crypto News / Anthropic IPO Shock? Early Share Unlocks Raise Critical Selling Concerns

Anthropic IPO Shock? Early Share Unlocks Raise Critical Selling Concerns

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Anthropic’s long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) may be sold earlier than anticipated by investors. The company’s share-release structure opens doors for potential early exit opportunities for the company’s customers and employees prior to the official 180-day lock up. The deal would add some ups and downs once the shares hit the exchange. It also leaves a question in the market about what will happen to all the shares that are due to go public during the next few weeks.

Anthropic’s Early Share Unlocks Could Increase Selling Pressure

Anthropic has several planned share-release milestones. There may be additional sales of shares on Day 27 and 48, with some shares becoming available to sell on the first day, according to the SEC filing. These dates result in multiple potential selling opportunities rather than focusing the release of shares on one lock-up expiry.

These are opportunities for early investors, employees, to make profits, to lessen their risk, or to diversify their holdings. But it’s not a guarantee that shareholders will immediately sell their shares just because they’re eligible to sell. The actual selling activity will be dependent on market conditions, valuation of the stock, and investors’ expectations.

However, the timing raises the prospect of risk to new investors for Anthropic. If a significant number of qualifying holders elect to sell in a short time frame, there may be a surplus of supply. This could impact the price of the  ANT stock negatively. The effect could be even greater if the flow of new investors slows down once the hype over the IPO dies down.

Inside The Lock-Up Surprise

According to Anthropic’s registration statement, shares that are subject to restrictions beyond the initial trading period are described. The filing mentions the “180-day lock-up and market standoff period” of some shareholders.

It also provides information about the shares for which registration statements are in effect becoming “eligible for sale in the public market” as per relevant conditions and restrictions.

The provisions for Anthropic IPO emphasize the difference between the shares becoming eligible for sale and the shares actually sold. Not all the shares are guaranteed to be offered for sale when the restrictions come to an end. Individual holdings may also be subject to other restrictions or limitations that apply, such as vesting requirements.

When investors think about buying shares, they will want to consider when the shares will be offered to them. Traders will be closely watching the volume, price and activity of each release date.

The primary danger is that the demand for a product may exceed sales. The outcome of that will depend on the market value of Anthropic, investor trust and demand for its stock following the IPO.

For pre-IPO trading, visit our page on Best Platforms & Crypto Exchanges to Trade Pre-IPO Tokens.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.