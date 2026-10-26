Anthropic IPO Shock? Early Share Unlocks Raise Critical Selling Concerns

Anthropic’s long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) may be sold earlier than anticipated by investors. The company’s share-release structure opens doors for potential early exit opportunities for the company’s customers and employees prior to the official 180-day lock up. The deal would add some ups and downs once the shares hit the exchange. It also leaves a question in the market about what will happen to all the shares that are due to go public during the next few weeks.

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Anthropic’s Early Share Unlocks Could Increase Selling Pressure

Anthropic has several planned share-release milestones. There may be additional sales of shares on Day 27 and 48, with some shares becoming available to sell on the first day, according to the SEC filing. These dates result in multiple potential selling opportunities rather than focusing the release of shares on one lock-up expiry.

These are opportunities for early investors, employees, to make profits, to lessen their risk, or to diversify their holdings. But it’s not a guarantee that shareholders will immediately sell their shares just because they’re eligible to sell. The actual selling activity will be dependent on market conditions, valuation of the stock, and investors’ expectations.

However, the timing raises the prospect of risk to new investors for Anthropic. If a significant number of qualifying holders elect to sell in a short time frame, there may be a surplus of supply. This could impact the price of the ANT stock negatively. The effect could be even greater if the flow of new investors slows down once the hype over the IPO dies down.

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Inside The Lock-Up Surprise

According to Anthropic’s registration statement, shares that are subject to restrictions beyond the initial trading period are described. The filing mentions the “180-day lock-up and market standoff period” of some shareholders.

It also provides information about the shares for which registration statements are in effect becoming “eligible for sale in the public market” as per relevant conditions and restrictions.

The provisions for Anthropic IPO emphasize the difference between the shares becoming eligible for sale and the shares actually sold. Not all the shares are guaranteed to be offered for sale when the restrictions come to an end. Individual holdings may also be subject to other restrictions or limitations that apply, such as vesting requirements.

When investors think about buying shares, they will want to consider when the shares will be offered to them. Traders will be closely watching the volume, price and activity of each release date.

The primary danger is that the demand for a product may exceed sales. The outcome of that will depend on the market value of Anthropic, investor trust and demand for its stock following the IPO.

For pre-IPO trading, visit our page on Best Platforms & Crypto Exchanges to Trade Pre-IPO Tokens.