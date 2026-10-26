Anthropic Files S-1 For IPO Ahead of Proposed November Nasdaq Debut

AI firm Anthropic has filed the registration statement for its proposed public listing, which could happen by next month. The Claude developer plans to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “ANT.”

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Anthropic Files S-1 For IPO With SEC

An SEC filing shows the AI firm filed an S-1 for its proposed public listing. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, with the public listing reportedly set for the week of November 16, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Anthropic has not yet disclosed how many common shares it plans to sell at its IPO or at what price. However, the company plans to raise up to $100 billion at a valuation of up to $2 trillion. Depending on the final valuation, it could become the largest IPO in U.S. history, surpassing SpaceX, which went public earlier this year at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

The S-1 filing lists Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as the lead underwriters. Fellow Wall Street giants, JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, and Wells Fargo are also among the underwriters for the IPO.

Anthropic’s proposed public listing comes amid AI safety concerns, with the firm’s CEO, Dario Amodei, calling last month for a slowdown in frontier-model development. Anthropic also recently warned that AI models may soon be able to self-replicate.

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AI Firm Discloses Financials and Warns of Risks

Anthropic’s S-1 disclosed that the firm generated nearly $16.3 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026, up from th $4.5 billion it generated in 2026. Meanwhile, most of its operating expenses were on compute and infrastructure. It spent nearly $9 billion on compute and infrastructure in the first half of this year, representing more than half of its revenue.

Last year, the company recorded a net loss of almost $42 billion. Its net loss for the first half of this year stands at $80 billion, well over its total net loss for 2025. Meanwhile, the company again warned about the risks that advanced AI models pose to humanity.

“Our development of highly advanced models, platforms, and applications and expansion of use cases could further increase the risk that our models cause harm,” the firm said. It noted that its models could breach systems during extended autonomous operation, resulting in “real-world consequences.” Anthropic added that these consequences may be difficult or impossible to reverse, including those involving code modifications or financial transactions.

Despite safety concerns, Anthropic is almost certain to go public this year, with prediction market data showing a 96% chance it will do so by year-end. Crypto traders are also trading the company’s pre-IPO tokenized stock ahead of the listing.

To trade the pre-IPO stock, check out Best Platforms & Crypto Exchanges to Trade Pre-IPO Tokens