Home / Crypto News / Arthur Hayes Doubles Down on Bitcoin to $1M, Here’s the Potential Timeline

Arthur Hayes Doubles Down on Bitcoin to $1M, Here’s the Potential Timeline

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Hit $125K by Year-End

Highlights

  • Arthur Hayes maintains his $1 million Bitcoin prediction, with 2030 emerging as the potential target year.
  • Hayes identifies late 2027 and early 2028 as crucial periods for Bitcoin’s potential major rally.
  • An AI infrastructure downturn could trigger liquidity injections that may benefit Bitcoin, according to Hayes’ thesis.
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Bitcoin (BTC) price was trading near the flatline today at the time of writing, but Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes has fueled discussions with his latest prediction. He has once again called for a likely BTC rally to $1 million, and unlike his prior calls, this time he has also provided a potential timeline for that.

As BTC price struggles to break through the $85,000 wall, this latest call appears to have caught the eyes of market participants. In addition, the latest US PCE inflation data also allayed some concerns of traders regarding a hawkish move from the US Federal Reserve.

Arthur Hayes Sees Bitcoin Price Reaching $1 Million

BTC price today has stayed near the flatline and exchanged hands at around $83,700 at the time of writing. However, the broader outlook for the cryptocurrency has received renewed attention after Maelstrom CIO Arthur Hayes reiterated his long-term prediction that Bitcoin could eventually reach $1 million.

This time, Hayes’ outlook stands out because it comes with a potential timeline. According to market commentator Walter Bloomberg, Hayes sees Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030, with the strongest phase of the rally potentially arriving in late 2027 or early 2028.

Meanwhile, the latest thesis of Arthur Hayes revolves around the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure industry and the enormous capital being committed to data centers and computing infrastructure.

According to the reported outlook, Hayes believes the AI investment boom could eventually face a major correction if revenues generated by data centers fail to justify the scale of investment. Such a downturn could put pressure on highly leveraged companies and financial institutions exposed to the sector.

Hayes has previously described the AI infrastructure boom as a credit-driven phenomenon and argued that its potential unraveling could trigger a significant response from governments and central banks. His view is that policymakers could respond to financial stress by injecting substantial liquidity into the system, creating a macroeconomic environment that could benefit Bitcoin price.

Why 2027 & 2028 Matter the Most for BTC?

The potential timing of the Bitcoin price rally, as shared by Arthur Hayes, is particularly notable. Hayes has previously identified late 2027 and 2028 as a period when the financial structure supporting the AI infrastructure boom could come under greater pressure.

In a discussion earlier this year, Hayes pointed to the mismatch between the useful life of rapidly evolving AI hardware and the longer repayment schedules attached to some financing arrangements. He argued that this mismatch could become increasingly problematic around late 2027 and 2028, potentially exposing weaknesses in the underlying credit structure.

Under his thesis, a significant AI-sector downturn could ultimately lead to greater liquidity creation. That additional liquidity could then flow into alternative assets, including Bitcoin price, strengthening its appeal as a scarce digital asset.

Meanwhile, Hayes placed a much nearer-term target of approximately $125,000 on Bitcoin for year-end earlier in 2026. Reports from May indicated that he had reduced his near-term forecast from substantially higher levels while continuing to maintain a bullish long-term outlook.

On the other hand, the latest US PCE inflation data came in cooler than expected, which has also given some relief to investors over a likely October Fed rate hike decision. According to the CME FedWatch tool, there are now 62% odds of the US Fed keeping the interest rate unchanged.

Bitcoin Price & Fed Rate Hike Odds
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

Despite that, the market pundits are currently watching the Bitcoin price movements closely, with the current $85k resistance in focus. If BTC can clear through the barriers at $85k and $90k, experts are optimistic about a continuing rally in the near future.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.