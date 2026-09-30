Home / Crypto News / Brazil’s Petrobras Taps Cardano Blockchain for Low-Carbon Fuel Project

Brazil’s Petrobras Taps Cardano Blockchain for Low-Carbon Fuel Project

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of brazil flag and cardano

Highlights

  • Petrobras tests Cardano blockchain to track environmental claims for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable Diesel R.
  • Cardano records fuel benefit origins, recipients and claim times to help prevent emissions double counting.
  • Diesel R blockchain records cover production, transportation and use, supporting traceability for Scope 3 reporting.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Brazil’s Petrobras is testing Cardano on two initiatives involving data tracking for low-carbon fuels. This research is focused on sustainable aviation fuel and on Petrobras’ renewable-content Diesel product, called Diesel R.

Petrobras Tests Cardano for Aviation Fuel Claims

Petrobras is working with the Cardano Foundation and PUC-Rio on both research projects. The teams try to simplify tracking and verification of environmental claims.

The aviation project focuses on sustainable aviation fuel, commonly known as SAF. It is based on a Book-and-Claim mechanism, which disconnects the environmental benefit from the actual use of fuel.

Airlines will be able to claim verified environmental benefits even if the SAF is used outside of the airline’s operations. Cardano records each benefit’s origin, recipient and claim time on its blockchain.

This process ensures transparency of documentation and helps avoid double claims. Passengers can also use an application to calculate benefits linked to individual journeys.

Before the calculated SAF allocation, travelers provide their departure and destination airports. They then receive a digital credential connected to the original fuel certificate.

Diesel R Project Tracks Fuel Data

The second project is about the use of Diesel R, a blend of renewable material and conventional diesel. Petrobras produces the fuel using renewable feedstocks, including vegetable oils and animal fats.

Cardano establishes digital checkpoints during the production, transportation and subsequent use of the fuel. Those checkpoints build a traceable record as Diesel R moves through the supply chain.

Companies could use these records when preparing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reports. This reporting may need to involve information from suppliers, delivery companies and other outside companies.

The energy transition will be built as much on trust as on new fuels,” Rafael Fraga said. Fraga leads business development for the Cardano Foundation across Latin America. Both projects are still in the research phase and there is no date for commercial launch.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Goldman Sachs Pushes Second Rate Hike Forecast to December After Soft PCE Inflation Data
XRP Gains After Evernorth Merger Vote Passes As 473M XRP Treasury Deal Advances
Coinbase-Backed OUSD Stablecoin Goes Live On Ethereum, Solana, Base
Standard Chartered Initiates Coverage on Ethena, Predicts ENA to Reach $2 by 2028
Michael Saylor Breaks Down How Strategy, Strive Can Grow the Bitcoin Credit Market

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Kalshi Launches BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading

BREAKING: Kalshi Launches BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading
Cardano Price Eyes Recovery as 100K–100M ADA Wallets Hit Highest Holdings Since 2023

Cardano Opens Review on Quantum-Proof Wallet CIP as Upgrade 2026 Gains Momentum
Grayscale Withdraws Cardano, Hedera and Polkadot ETF Filings

Breaking: Grayscale Withdraws Cardano, Hedera and Polkadot ETF Filings
Breaking: Wanchain Cardano Bridge Breached in $13M Hack, 515M NIGHT Tokens Drained

Breaking: Wanchain Cardano Bridge Breached in $13M Hack, 515M NIGHT Tokens Drained
an image to represent T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF

SEC Approves New Crypto ETF With BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, SHIB Exposure
an image to represent the Cardano news

Cardano News: Leios Proposal Passes Ahead of June Testnet Launch

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.