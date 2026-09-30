Brazil’s Petrobras Taps Cardano Blockchain for Low-Carbon Fuel Project

Brazil’s Petrobras is testing Cardano on two initiatives involving data tracking for low-carbon fuels. This research is focused on sustainable aviation fuel and on Petrobras’ renewable-content Diesel product, called Diesel R.

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Petrobras Tests Cardano for Aviation Fuel Claims

Petrobras is working with the Cardano Foundation and PUC-Rio on both research projects. The teams try to simplify tracking and verification of environmental claims.

The aviation project focuses on sustainable aviation fuel, commonly known as SAF. It is based on a Book-and-Claim mechanism, which disconnects the environmental benefit from the actual use of fuel.

Airlines will be able to claim verified environmental benefits even if the SAF is used outside of the airline’s operations. Cardano records each benefit’s origin, recipient and claim time on its blockchain.

This process ensures transparency of documentation and helps avoid double claims. Passengers can also use an application to calculate benefits linked to individual journeys.

Before the calculated SAF allocation, travelers provide their departure and destination airports. They then receive a digital credential connected to the original fuel certificate.

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Diesel R Project Tracks Fuel Data

The second project is about the use of Diesel R, a blend of renewable material and conventional diesel. Petrobras produces the fuel using renewable feedstocks, including vegetable oils and animal fats.

Cardano establishes digital checkpoints during the production, transportation and subsequent use of the fuel. Those checkpoints build a traceable record as Diesel R moves through the supply chain.

Companies could use these records when preparing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions reports. This reporting may need to involve information from suppliers, delivery companies and other outside companies.

The energy transition will be built as much on trust as on new fuels,” Rafael Fraga said. Fraga leads business development for the Cardano Foundation across Latin America. Both projects are still in the research phase and there is no date for commercial launch.