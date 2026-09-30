Home / Crypto News / Standard Chartered Initiates Coverage on Ethena, Predicts ENA to Reach $2 by 2028

Standard Chartered Initiates Coverage on Ethena, Predicts ENA to Reach $2 by 2028

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
An image to represent the ENA news

Highlights

  • Standard Chartered has initiated its first coverage on Ethena and its ENA token.
  • The bank predicts that the token could reach $2 by 2028.
  • ENA is expected to benefit from several bullish catalysts including the team's planned buybacks.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Standard Chartered has initiated its first coverage of Ethena and its native ENA token, predicting it could rally to $2 within the next two years. The bank’s analyst, Geoff Kendrick, cited bullish catalysts that could spark this rally, including plans for tokenization, perpetual contracts, and token buybacks.

Standard Chartered Initiates Coverage On Ethena, Predicts ENA Rally

In a global research note, the Standard Chartered analyst said that they predict that the Ethena native token will reach $2 by the end of 2028. This notably represents an upside of about 600% from the token’s current price.

The bank cited factors such as Ethena’s USDe stablecoin as reasons it believes the ENA token could record such a massive rally. They noted that USDe was the fastest stablecoin to hit the $10 billion mark.

Kendrick also said Ethena sits at the intersection of perpetual contracts, tokenization, and stablecoins, which they believe is bullish for the ENA token. He explained that the token could benefit from growth in these areas, along with the planned buyback.

As CoinGape reported, the Ethena Foundation announced it had bought out some early investors to address the supply overhang caused by monthly unlocks. It also unveiled the governance proposal for revenue buybacks. Under the proposal, the Foundation will use revenue across all business lines under the Ethena brand to buy back the native token.

Price Climbs Over 5%

The ENA token has surged over 5% amid Standard Chartered’s initial coverage of Ethena, trading at around $0.26, according to TradingView data. The token is also notably up over 77% in the past month.

Source: TradingView

The token’s latest gains also came as Bitcoin topped $85,000 on the back of soft inflation PCE data, which has lowered expectations of an October Fed rate cut. This is positive for risk assets, with the broader crypto market rebounding after last week’s pullback.

For more on tokenization, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Coinbase-Backed OUSD Stablecoin Goes Live On Ethereum, Solana, Base
Brazil’s Petrobras Taps Cardano Blockchain for Low-Carbon Fuel Project
Michael Saylor Breaks Down How Strategy, Strive Can Grow the Bitcoin Credit Market
Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: 473M XRP Deal With Armada Passes Sept. 30 Vote
Breaking: Bitcoin Nears $85K As US PCE Inflation Cools To 3.3%

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Ethena USDe (USDE) is listed by Binance

Ethena’s USDe Briefly Crashes to $0.92 on Binance, Snaps Back to $1 Before Wallet Upgrade
Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum Price to Hit $10K, Massive ENA & ETHFI Rally

Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum Price to Hit $10K, Massive ENA & ETHFI Rally
an image of the Ethena logo to represent the BlackRock USDe integration news

BlackRock Integrates Ethena’s USDe Into $20T Aladdin Platform, ENA Climbs 5%
an image of Coinbase logo

BREAKING: Coinbase Invests In Ethena With New Partnership, ENA Price Jumps 10%
M2 Capital allocates $20M to Ethena Labs, signaling deeper institutional interest in ENA and bridging regulated finance with the crypto ecosystem.

Just In: M2 Capital Invests $20M Into Ethena to Drive Middle East Crypto Growth
Arthur Hayes Predicts What's Next for Crypto Market, DeFi, ENA Post 50 Bps Fed Rate Cut

What’s Next for Crypto Market, DeFi, ENA post-50 bps Fed Rate Cut, per Arthur Hayes

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.