BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes

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LIVE COVERAGE

Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

BitMEX is scheduled to cease exchange activity and with the impending end of exchange operations, users and the entire crypto community are on alert. This marks a crucial update for one of the most established brands in the field of crypto derivatives exchanges. Users are hoping to get clarification as the shutdown nears on what will happen with their funds, open jobs, withdrawals and access to accounts.

Arthur Hayes’ BitMEX has laid out a sunset schedule for the platform and users are encouraged to take steps to prepare for the imminent closure. Follow this live blog to stay updated on the latest news about the BitMEX shutdown, important announcements and what to expect next for users today.