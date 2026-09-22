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Home / Crypto News / BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes
LIVE COVERAGE Updated

BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes

BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

BitMEX is scheduled to cease exchange activity and with the impending end of exchange operations, users and the entire crypto community are on alert. This marks a crucial update for one of the most established brands in the field of crypto derivatives exchanges. Users are hoping to get clarification as the shutdown nears on what will happen with their funds, open jobs, withdrawals and access to accounts.

Arthur Hayes’ BitMEX has laid out a sunset schedule for the platform and users are encouraged to take steps to prepare for the imminent closure. Follow this live blog to stay updated on the latest news about the BitMEX shutdown, important announcements and what to expect next for users today.

04:25:00 PM UTC, 22 September 2026

Users Urged To Close Positions And Withdraw Funds Before Shutdown

BitMEX

 

BitMEX is urging customers to close open positions and withdraw their assets ahead of the exchange’s planned closure on September 23. The platform said it will operate normally until the wind-down process advances, but users should not wait until the final deadline.

 

Existing positions will be subject to forced closures as BitMEX prepares to end exchange services. After closure, users will still be able to access their accounts, view wallet balances and transaction histories, and withdraw remaining assets, according to the company’s shutdown notice. The guidance comes as the platform transitions toward a controlled wind-down.

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04:05:00 PM UTC, 22 September 2026

BitMEX Sets September 23 Deadline As Exchange Wind-Down Begins

Arthur Hayes pictured as Ethereum faces selling pressure amid ETH rotation into DeFi tokens

 

BitMEX has set September 23, 2026, at 04:00 UTC as the deadline for closing its exchange operations. Users should get ready for the shutdown, the platform said, as it embarked on an “orderly wind-down of trading”. BitMEX will keep running the exchange until it is closed, and restrictions will be implemented to restrict new orders ahead of the close.

 

The company stated that the other available jobs will be filled “according to the closing processes”. The announcement comes after a strategic review conducted by the HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of BitMEX. The deadline provides customers with a timeframe to finish their trading and withdrawal process.

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04:00:00 PM UTC, 22 September 2026

BitMEX To Shut Down Exchange After 11 Years In Crypto Market

Arthur Hayes' BitMEX Crypto Exchange to Shut Down on September 23

 

On September 23, 2026, BitMEX will cease operations as a cryptocurrency exchange, having been in operation for over 11 years. HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the platform, revealed that the board had made the decision after a strategic evaluation of the operations of the company and the overall crypto market.

 

With immediate effect, the exchange has suspended the registration of new accounts. BitMEX explained that this was not an easy decision, as it is one of the earliest platforms to offer professional crypto derivatives and to influence the market since it was created in 2014. The company provided the timeline in its notice.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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