BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes
Users Urged To Close Positions And Withdraw Funds Before Shutdown
BitMEX is urging customers to close open positions and withdraw their assets ahead of the exchange’s planned closure on September 23. The platform said it will operate normally until the wind-down process advances, but users should not wait until the final deadline.
Existing positions will be subject to forced closures as BitMEX prepares to end exchange services. After closure, users will still be able to access their accounts, view wallet balances and transaction histories, and withdraw remaining assets, according to the company’s shutdown notice. The guidance comes as the platform transitions toward a controlled wind-down.
BitMEX Sets September 23 Deadline As Exchange Wind-Down Begins
BitMEX has set September 23, 2026, at 04:00 UTC as the deadline for closing its exchange operations. Users should get ready for the shutdown, the platform said, as it embarked on an “orderly wind-down of trading”. BitMEX will keep running the exchange until it is closed, and restrictions will be implemented to restrict new orders ahead of the close.
The company stated that the other available jobs will be filled “according to the closing processes”. The announcement comes after a strategic review conducted by the HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of BitMEX. The deadline provides customers with a timeframe to finish their trading and withdrawal process.
BitMEX To Shut Down Exchange After 11 Years In Crypto Market
On September 23, 2026, BitMEX will cease operations as a cryptocurrency exchange, having been in operation for over 11 years. HDR Global Trading Limited, owner and operator of the platform, revealed that the board had made the decision after a strategic evaluation of the operations of the company and the overall crypto market.
With immediate effect, the exchange has suspended the registration of new accounts. BitMEX explained that this was not an easy decision, as it is one of the earliest platforms to offer professional crypto derivatives and to influence the market since it was created in 2014. The company provided the timeline in its notice.