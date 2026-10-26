Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Slides Below $80K as Saudi, Turkey, and Pakistan Hold Surprise Iran Security Summit

Bitcoin Slides Below $80K as Saudi, Turkey, and Pakistan Hold Surprise Iran Security Summit

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitcoin Climbs as US & Iran Reportedly Agree to Extend 60-Day Ceasefire

Highlights

  • Fresh Middle East strikes over the weekend pushed oil higher and triggered risk-off selling while traditional markets were closed.
  • Bitcoin’s 24/7 trading made it the first liquidity valve, with perpetual futures dumped and stablecoins becoming the safe harbor.
  • Traders will watch whether Bitcoin holds the $82,000 support zone and whether it trades as digital gold or a high-beta risk asset.
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Fresh military strikes across contested Middle East corridors have rattled global markets. Bitcoin faces a sharp liquidity test as weekend crypto trading absorbs the shock while traditional markets remain closed.

Oil Shock Meets a 24/7 Market: How Bitcoin Absorbs the Hit

Unlike equities, crypto markets trade around the clock. That makes Bitcoin the global financial system’s immediate liquidity valve during breaking geopolitical flashpoints.

Al Jazeera English and open-source intelligence monitor OSINT613 confirmed aerial intercepts, drone salvos, and retaliatory bombardments on Sunday.

The flare-up marks a sudden unwinding of fragile diplomatic progress, pushing crude oil higher and triggering a risk-off wave across global asset classes.

It adds to a turbulent stretch that has seen oil prices surging alongside regional military strikes repeatedly test crypto market resilience.

When news breaks on a weekend, traders de-risk fast. Perpetual futures get dumped. Spot positions shrink.

Cash and dollar-pegged stablecoins become the safe harbor. Any prolonged disruption to energy transit routes drives crude prices into headline consumer price indices.

That complicates the Federal Reserve’s easing schedule. Earlier this year, fears that persistent conflict could trigger triple-digit oil prices already threatened Bitcoin’s bull market momentum.

Cascading long liquidations typically push prices toward key psychological support tiers in the opening hours of a conflict report.

Institutional desk algorithms then absorb spot inventory once the tactical perimeter of a strike is fully priced.

A recent critical $82,000 Bitcoin support zone article showed prior market rebounds after easing geopolitical fears can be short-lived when macro pressure builds.

Traders will now watch whether Bitcoin holds that band or slips toward deeper institutional liquidity pockets.

Crypto at the Center of a Broader Geopolitical Playbook

The conflict’s crypto dimension runs deeper than price action alone. Iran has previously demanded exploration of Bitcoin settlement alternatives for energy transit, charging shipping companies transit fees in Bitcoin to bypass sanctions.

Washington has moved to counter that. The Treasury identified roughly enforcement efforts targeting conflict-linked crypto assets worth $1 billion in Iran-linked crypto as part of its “absolute isolation campaign.”

Meanwhile, multilateral diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Middle East tensions, including Russia’s foreign minister visiting Tehran, have so far failed to hold. Each new round of hostilities resets the diplomatic clock.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the central chokepoint. An earlier episode where crude oil pushing past key resistance levels on maritime disruptions confirmed how quickly tanker attacks translate into energy shock and crypto selloffs.

Near-term, the key question is whether Bitcoin trades as digital gold, catching safe-haven flows, or as a high-beta risk asset that sells off alongside equities.

The first 48 hours of price action relative to gold and tokenized Treasuries will answer that.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.