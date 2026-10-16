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US-Iran War Update: Russia FM Sergey Lavrov to Visit Iran on October 19

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US-Iran War Update: Russia FM Sergey Lavrov to Visit Iran on October 19

Highlights

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran next week to meet Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi.
  • Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the visit includes focus to de-escalate tensions around the US-Iran war.
  • Iranian Ambassador to Russia told US is not serious in negotiating with Iran.
  • Bitcoin jumps as Donald Trump denied using nuclear weapons on Iran.
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran next week, Russia’s ministry confirmed on Friday. He will travel to other Middle East countries before a working visit and talks with Iran on October 19. The discussions will reportedly focus on easing Middle East and US-Iran war tensions and other agendas.

Russia to Intervene as US-Iran Discussions to End War Fall Apart?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on October 16 revealed Sergey Lavrov’s schedule for next week. After a meeting with Serbia’s Deputy PM & Interior Minister Ivica Dacic today, he will travel to the Middle East to attend the 9th round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue on October 18.

He will visit Iran the next day to meet his counterpart, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The discussions are expected to center on the situation surrounding Iran and Russia’s efforts to reduce tensions in the region and the war with the US.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the visit will include a detailed discussion of current international and regional issues, with an emphasis on the situation around the US-Iran war and the steps taken by Russia to de-escalate tensions.

Large-scale U.S. strikes on Iranian territory are paused, with President Donald Trump stating the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Oil prices stayed elevated above $97 per barrel today as Iran attacked tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Kazem Jalali, Iranian Ambassador to Russia, on Thursday said that the US is not demonstrating serious political will to negotiate with Iran. He claimed they remained open to dialogue, but the US must prove it can be trusted after repeatedly violating agreements.

President Vladimir Putin also recently met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and later conveyed Iranian positions on a possible resolution to Trump during a phone call. Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi met earlier on the sidelines of major global events and called for diplomatic talks to end the conflict.

Recently, Russia’s FM Lavrov held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Azerbaijan. They discussed the US-Iran war and escalating tensions in the Middle East, calling for broader regional stability.

Bitcoin Jumps as Donald Trump Denies Using Nuclear Weapons on Iran

US has formed plans to hit Iran with the largest non-nuclear bomb in its arsenal on Iran’s infrastructure and nuclear sites if US President Donald Trump renews combat operations.

However, Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran and does not see putting US troops on the ground there. Trump also says the US is talking to Russia and China about denuclearisation.

Bitcoin rebounded and held upside momentum on Friday as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh declined to offer clues on whether the FOMC would hike rates again later this month. “I don’t prejudge meetings. I don’t believe in saying now what I might do at the meetings we have in the balance of this year,” Warsh said.

Bitcoin price is currently trading near $82,538, up 3% over the past 24 hours. BTC jumped from a 24-hour low of $79,805 to a high of $82,854. However, trading volume has dropped 22% in the last 24 hours, suggesting not all investors are buying the dips.

CoinGlass data showed buying sentiment in the derivatives market. The total BTC futures open interest jumped another 1% to $52.86 billion in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, BTC futures OI on CME and Binance climbed more than 1% in the past hour.

Polymarket data shows 42% of prediction market participants expect Bitcoin price to reach $87,500 in October.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.