Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M

BREAKING: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M

Highlights

  • Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive acquired massive 2,000 BTC for almost $169 million.
  • CEO Matt Cole revealed total Bitcoin holdings have reached 29,462 BTC.
  • ASST stock jumped more than 2% on Monday, after almost a 140% rally in Q3.
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Vivek Ramaswamy’s corporate Bitcoin treasury Strive purchased a massive 2,000 BTC for almost $169 million. With the latest acquisition, the total Bitcoin holdings have reached 29,462 BTC. ASST stock price also soared by more than 2% on Monday.

Strive Bags Massive 2000 Bitcoin Buy

According to an official announcement on October 5, the Bitcoin treasury firm purchased 2,000 BTC at an average price of $84,422 per coin between September 28 and October 2. These BTCs were purchased using warrants and SATA shares.

Strive CEO Matt Cole confirmed that 61.5% of capital was raised from SATA, with warrants generating $56.7 million. The company generated 18.5% in BTC yield in Q3 2026.

During Q3 2026, the company acquired 8,137 Bitcoin at an average cost of $78,885 per BTC. Moreover, Strive has $284.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as STRC Stock worth $50.2 million.

The total Bitcoin holdings have reached 29,462 BTC worth $2.53 billion. The company has increased its BTC holdings by over 290% YTD, moving closer to becoming the 4th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.

Recently, Strive surpassed crypto exchange Bullish to become the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world. Notably, Strive is even buying more BTC than Michael Saylor’s Strategy, with the latter reporting a 334 BTC buy worth $28.7 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive last acquired 1,107 Bitcoin for $94.50 million. The firm executives confirmed more aggressive accumulation, saying “the train is moving one direction, and we keep adding more fuel.”

ASST Stock Rallies Almost 140% in Q3

ASST stock is up more than 2% to $30.61 during premarket trading hours on Monday. The stock jumped 1.70% last week amid positive sentiment among investors and Bitcoin price holding near $86,000.

Notably, ASST stock has rallied more than 139% in Q3, with bullish sentiment benefiting Bitcoin treasury stock. Strategy’s Michael Saylor and The Smarter Web Company CEO Andrew Webley congratulated Strive CEO Matt Cole on Bitcoin accumulation.

Meanwhile, SATA preferred stock trades above $100 par value in premarket. It pays a daily dividend at an annualized rate of $13 per SATA share and an effective yield of 13% as of the latest market close.

Bitcoin price also jumped last week to reclaim $86,000, with a 24-hour high of $86,948. Moreover, trading volume has increased by 78% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Strive CEO Matt Cole said “With current prices and conditions, I’d easily be comfortable driving amplification to 70% with an 18-month reserve.

Polymarket data shows a rise in prediction market participants expecting Bitcoin price to reach $100,000 by December.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.