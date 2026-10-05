BREAKING: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M

Vivek Ramaswamy’s corporate Bitcoin treasury Strive purchased a massive 2,000 BTC for almost $169 million. With the latest acquisition, the total Bitcoin holdings have reached 29,462 BTC. ASST stock price also soared by more than 2% on Monday.

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Strive Bags Massive 2000 Bitcoin Buy

According to an official announcement on October 5, the Bitcoin treasury firm purchased 2,000 BTC at an average price of $84,422 per coin between September 28 and October 2. These BTCs were purchased using warrants and SATA shares.

Strive CEO Matt Cole confirmed that 61.5% of capital was raised from SATA, with warrants generating $56.7 million. The company generated 18.5% in BTC yield in Q3 2026.

During Q3 2026, the company acquired 8,137 Bitcoin at an average cost of $78,885 per BTC. Moreover, Strive has $284.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as STRC Stock worth $50.2 million.

The total Bitcoin holdings have reached 29,462 BTC worth $2.53 billion. The company has increased its BTC holdings by over 290% YTD, moving closer to becoming the 4th-largest corporate Bitcoin treasury.

Recently, Strive surpassed crypto exchange Bullish to become the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury company in the world. Notably, Strive is even buying more BTC than Michael Saylor’s Strategy, with the latter reporting a 334 BTC buy worth $28.7 million.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive last acquired 1,107 Bitcoin for $94.50 million. The firm executives confirmed more aggressive accumulation, saying “the train is moving one direction, and we keep adding more fuel.”

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ASST Stock Rallies Almost 140% in Q3

ASST stock is up more than 2% to $30.61 during premarket trading hours on Monday. The stock jumped 1.70% last week amid positive sentiment among investors and Bitcoin price holding near $86,000.

Notably, ASST stock has rallied more than 139% in Q3, with bullish sentiment benefiting Bitcoin treasury stock. Strategy’s Michael Saylor and The Smarter Web Company CEO Andrew Webley congratulated Strive CEO Matt Cole on Bitcoin accumulation.

Got some great lessons from the best. pic.twitter.com/3CKAIu05uF — Matt Cole (@ColeMacro) October 5, 2026

Meanwhile, SATA preferred stock trades above $100 par value in premarket. It pays a daily dividend at an annualized rate of $13 per SATA share and an effective yield of 13% as of the latest market close.

Bitcoin price also jumped last week to reclaim $86,000, with a 24-hour high of $86,948. Moreover, trading volume has increased by 78% in the last 24 hours, indicating massive interest among traders.

Strive CEO Matt Cole said “With current prices and conditions, I’d easily be comfortable driving amplification to 70% with an 18-month reserve.

Polymarket data shows a rise in prediction market participants expecting Bitcoin price to reach $100,000 by December.