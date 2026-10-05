Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 334 BTC, Maintains STRC Stock Buyback

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy made another Bitcoin purchase last week, acquiring 334 BTC, representing one of its smallest buys this year. The company also continued its STRC stock buyback, repurchasing just over 1.7 million shares last week.

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Strategy Buys 334 BTC for $28 Million

In an SEC filing, the Bitcoin treasury firm revealed that it bought 334 BTC for $28.7 million at an average price of $85,838 between October 1 and 4. It now holds 848,000 BTC, which it bought for $63.97 billion at an average price of $75,440 per BTC.

This follows Strategy’s purchase of 1,665 BTC two weeks ago, as the company begins buying Bitcoin again after a long pause during which it sold some of its holdings. The company notably sold $15.7 million worth of MSTR shares to fund part of this purchase. ‘

Meanwhile, it used $13 million from its USD Cash pool to fund the remaining purchase. Strategy has relied on selling MSTR shares to fund its latest Bitcoin purchases, as its preferred security, STRC stock, trades below its par value of $100.

The latest MSTR stock sale comes as the stock trades near its 2026 high, above $160. MSTR has rallied alongside Bitcoin and the broader crypto market over the past month and is now up over 3% year-to-date (YTD) after falling below $100 earlier this year. Thanks to Bitcoin’s recent rebound, the company also reported a nearly $21 billion gain on its holdings in the third quarter.

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Another STRC Stock Buyback of 1.7 Million Shares

Strategy continued its STRC stock repurchases last week, buying just over 1.74 million shares for $173.7 million. It used $80 million from the USD Cash pool to fund this purchase and $22.2 million from interest earned on its cash to fund the remaining share buyback last week.

This comes as STRC stock still trades below its par value, although it has rebounded significantly from its low of around $74 earlier this year. The stock is trading at around $99, just below the $100 par value.

Meanwhile, the MSTR stock is also up today amid Strategy’s announcement of its latest Bitcoin purchase. The stock is trading at $163, up nearly 2%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up 30% in the last month.

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