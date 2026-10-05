Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 334 BTC, Maintains STRC Stock Buyback

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Adds 334 BTC, Maintains STRC Stock Buyback

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strategy bought 334 BTC between October 1 and 4.
  • It sold $15.7 million worth of MSTR shares to fund part of this purchase.
  • The Bitcoin treasury firm repurchased just over 1.7 million STRC shares last week.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy made another Bitcoin purchase last week, acquiring 334 BTC, representing one of its smallest buys this year. The company also continued its STRC stock buyback, repurchasing just over 1.7 million shares last week.

Strategy Buys 334 BTC for $28 Million

In an SEC filing, the Bitcoin treasury firm revealed that it bought 334 BTC for $28.7 million at an average price of $85,838 between October 1 and 4. It now holds 848,000 BTC, which it bought for $63.97 billion at an average price of $75,440 per BTC.

This follows Strategy’s purchase of 1,665 BTC two weeks ago, as the company begins buying Bitcoin again after a long pause during which it sold some of its holdings. The company notably sold $15.7 million worth of MSTR shares to fund part of this purchase. ‘

Meanwhile, it used $13 million from its USD Cash pool to fund the remaining purchase. Strategy has relied on selling MSTR shares to fund its latest Bitcoin purchases, as its preferred security, STRC stock, trades below its par value of $100.

The latest MSTR stock sale comes as the stock trades near its 2026 high, above $160. MSTR has rallied alongside Bitcoin and the broader crypto market over the past month and is now up over 3% year-to-date (YTD) after falling below $100 earlier this year. Thanks to Bitcoin’s recent rebound, the company also reported a nearly $21 billion gain on its holdings in the third quarter.

Another STRC Stock Buyback of 1.7 Million Shares

Strategy continued its STRC stock repurchases last week, buying just over 1.74 million shares for $173.7 million. It used $80 million from the USD Cash pool to fund this purchase and $22.2 million from interest earned on its cash to fund the remaining share buyback last week.

This comes as STRC stock still trades below its par value, although it has rebounded significantly from its low of around $74 earlier this year. The stock is trading at around $99, just below the $100 par value.

Meanwhile, the MSTR stock is also up today amid Strategy’s announcement of its latest Bitcoin purchase. The stock is trading at $163, up nearly 2%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up 30% in the last month.

Source: TradingView

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.