Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Bitcoin Treasury Strive Outshines Saylor’s Strategy By Raising $86M To Buy More BTC

Bitcoin Treasury Strive Outshines Saylor’s Strategy By Raising $86M To Buy More BTC

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Just-In: Strive Adds $85M BTC To Bitcoin Treasury Amid Strategy's Pause

Highlights

  • Strive collected $85.88 million during three SATA sessions while Strategy's STRC is below par.
  • It is estimated that 1,001.67 BTC can be acquired via the funds raised in the three-day ATM activity.
  • Due to its inability to raise additional funds since June, Michael Saylor's Strategy has turned to the STRC stock buybacks.
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While Strategy’s preferred stock is in a race to raise fresh capital, Strive is gaining ground in its efforts to amass the most Bitcoin. Vivek Ramaswamy’s Bitcoin treasury company was able to raise around $86 million.

Strive Is Continuing To Raise Funds For Bitcoin

For context, Strive raised $85.88 million by completing three SATA sessions between September 21 and 23. According to BitcoinTreasuries.net data, an estimated 1,001.67 BTC was purchased with the proceeds.

On September 21, Strive earned $27.69 million in net ATM proceeds. The tracker’s estimate of 321.97 BTC acquired at an average price of $86,001. It sold approximately 284,000 shares.

The next session raised $36.08 million for Strive to buy more Bitcoin. Approximately 370,000 shares were sold. 418.27 BTC were estimated to be acquired. This averaged $86,266.

On September 23, Strive raised another $22.11 million. It sold approximately 226,700 shares. The tracker puts the value of 261.43 BTC at $84,556.00 on average.

The revenue amounted to $85.88 million. The estimated accumulation peaked at over 1,000 BTC.

Strive vs. Strategy’s BTC Accumulation Race

Strive’s Bitcoin funding pace is much faster than Strategy’s financing activity. Since June, Strategy’s STRC has been trading lower than the $100 par value. During that time, it dropped to as low as $73.62. However, the preferred stock has failed to raise new funds since June. The STRC buybacks have been made by Strategy instead.

Despite that, Strategy managed to add 950 BTC in the September 14-20 week. It was acquired for $75.7 million at the average price was $79,670 per BTC.

Meanwhile, in the previous week also, Strive raised massive capital via SATA. Between September 14 and 18, Strive purchased 1,355 BTC for $107.7 million. At that time, it had a stake in 26,355 BTC.

At the time, Strive CEO Matt Cole wrote on X, “Warrant exercises began last week, generating $21.2M in gross proceeds. Including those proceeds, 57.7% of total capital raised came from SATA proceeds.”

The figures indicate a funding deficit for Strategy. Strive is still tapping the ATM Bitcoin buying market. However, Michael Saylor’s Strategy using other funding resources and liquidity options when STRC is less than satisfactory.

For further context, Strategy has 846,000 BTC in its holdings bought for approximately $63.8 billion at the average cost of $75,416 per BTC.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.