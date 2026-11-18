Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has called for digital assets to offer more real-world value by introducing qualities tied to traditional property investments. In a November 18 post on X, he maintained that if younger generations invest more in stocks and digital assets rather than housing, there may be fewer financial incentives to keep property prices high.

Vitalik Buterin further stated that declining housing costs should benefit society because housing is a basic necessity. However, homeowners who treat property as an investment may prefer prices to keep rising.

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Vitalik Buterin Wants Digital Assets to Support Long-Term Investing

The Ethereum co-founder also noted that property has conventionally provided an investment opportunity supported by cultural and government policies. He contrasted this with modern investment platforms, which, according to him, can encourage the opposite behavior and lead to more irresponsible decisions.

Buterin believes digital assets need similar protective measures. Instead of concentrating mainly on rapid trading and short-term profits, investment platforms could give users better ways to hold assets over long periods. However, his remarks do not mean he backs every cryptocurrency or thinks digital assets are naturally safe. Rather, they point to a need for better investment structures and responsible platform design.

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Housing Affordability Adds Context to Buterin’s Remarks

Vitalik Buterin’s comments attribute digital investment with a broader debate about housing affordability and wealth accumulation. When property serves as shelter and an investment, lower prices can create contrasting interests. Falling prices benefit potential buyers, but existing owners may see them as a loss in wealth.

Giving people more access to alternative investments could help reduce that tension, though it cannot solve housing affordability alone. Digital assets also come with risks, including price fluctuation, platform failures, and security vulnerabilities. Making them suitable for long-term investment would require stronger protection and clearer risk management.

The Ethereum co-founder’s comments therefore raise a broader question for the crypto industry: can digital assets become useful long-term financial tools without promoting the speculative behavior often attributed to online trading? Ultimately, Buterin’s remarks point to a need for a change in how the industry views cryptocurrencies. Instead of concentrating more on short-term price movements, digital assets must demonstrate practical value, build trust among users, and encourage responsible participation.