Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Morgan Stanley Expands Deeper into Crypto with Digital Asset Lab Launch

BREAKING: Morgan Stanley Expands Deeper into Crypto with Digital Asset Lab Launch

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Morgan Stanley Expands Deeper into Crypto with Digital Asset Lab Launch

Highlights

  • Morgan Stanley has established a Digital Asset Lab to test stablecoins, tokenization and DeFi applications.
  • Wall Street bank explores how blockchain-based use cases could extend to its business.
  • Morgan Stanley is pushing deeper into crypto industry after launching spot Bitcoin ETF.
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Morgan Stanley has set up a Digital Asset Lab to test blockchain technologies including stablecoins, tokenization, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. The Wall Street giant is moving deeper into the crypto industry, after launching crypto ETFs and trading on E*TRADE platform.

Morgan Stanley Launches Digital Asset Lab

Morgan Stanley has established a Digital Asset Lab to test crypto technologies such as stablecoins, tokenization and DeFi applications, Bloomberg reported on September 29. This comes as the Wall Street bank explores how blockchain-based use cases could extend to its business.

The move is part of Morgan Stanley’s existing network of innovation labs. It enables employees to explore emerging technologies without putting the bank’s core systems at risk.

Megan Brewer, who leads market innovation and labs at the firm, said in an interview that the firm will explore tokenized deposits, CBDCs, money-market funds and DeFi vaults that could automate investment strategies around the clock.

The Bank’s Expansion into Crypto

Morgan Stanley is pushing deeper into crypto, playing a key part in helping bring traditional finance onchain. The bank even allowed clients to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana through its E*Trade platform.

It became the first bank to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF with Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) in April. The firm also gained approval for its Ethereum and Solana ETFs, charging a low fee of 0.14% and structured to pass staking rewards through to investors.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management launched the Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio (MSNXX) money market fund. Morgan Stanley is also exploring tokenization and DeFi as demand for crypto on Wall Street grows. Notably, the more capital that moves on-chain, the bigger the opportunity for the crypto industry.

Among these, Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley disclosed XRP crypto holdings through ETFs. It also increased holdings in Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings’s SPAC partner Armada Acquisition Corp II. This indicates the bank’s interest in XRP and potential exploring XRP ETFs and trading in the future.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.