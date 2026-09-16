Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting: Fed Hikes Rates for First Time Since 2023

FOMC Meeting: Fed Hikes Rates for First Time Since 2023

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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FOMC Rate Decision Today: Could a Surprise Rate Hike Trigger Major Crypto Market Volatility?

Highlights

  • Fed hiked rates by 25 basis points in line with expectations.
  • All FOMC members voted in support of the decision.
  • This marks the first Fed rate hike since July 2023.
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The U.S. Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, the first hike since July 2023. The Fed rate hike comes in line with expectations as inflation concerns stemming from the Middle East crisis mount.

FOMC Makes First Fed Rate Hike Since 2023

In a press release, the Federal Reserve announced that the Committee decided to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points. This now brings the target range to between 3.75% and 4%.

Notably, the decision on a 25 bps Fed rate hike was unanimous, with all 12 voting FOMC members supporting the decision. The Committee noted that inflation remains elevated and that the hike will help support a timelier return to its 2% goal.

The FOMC had been in focus for a while now as oil prices have again surged on the back of recent escalations in the U.S.-Iran war. Moreover, August PPI and CPI inflation data came in hot, increasing bets that the Fed would hike rates at this meeting.

Meanwhile, the crypto market has faced huge volatility ahead of the Fed rate hike. However, Bitcoin and the broader market surged following the rate decision. BTC is trading just below the psychological $76,000 level, up on the day, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView

Another Increase Expected This Year

The FOMC’s latest projections show that 12 of 18 Fed officials expect at least one more Fed rate hike this year. Meanwhile, four expect at least two hikes while two see no further hikes this year. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh revealed in his press conference that he did not submit any projections.

Crypto traders are also betting on a second rate hike this year. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows a 69% chance that the Fed would hike rates by 25 bps twice this year.

Source: Polymarket

However, the second Fed rate hike this year is likely to come at the December FOMC meeting rather than next month. Polymarket data shows a 62% chance that interest rates remain unchanged following next month’s meeting.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.