Home / Crypto News / US-Iran War Update: FOMC In Focus As Oil Prices Surge 3% After Houdis Attack Hormuz Tankers

US-Iran War Update: FOMC In Focus As Oil Prices Surge 3% After Houdis Attack Hormuz Tankers

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US-Iran Update: Oil Prices Surge By 4% as Iran Escalates Fresh Attacks on Gulf Allies

Highlights

  • The US-Iran war has taken a new turn with Houthis attack Saudi oil tankers.
  • Amid the new strikes, the oil prices soared 3% today.
  • Now, the market is eyeing the upcoming FOMC rate decision this week.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Oil prices jumped around 3% on Monday as the US-Iran war continues. The surge in prices came after additional threats to supply from attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Guinea extended fears about the world’s energy supplies. Now, the markets are focusing on the U.S. Fed’s September 15-16 FOMC policy meeting.

Oil Price Soars Amid US-Iran War

According to Trading Economics data, crude oil price gained 2.32% to $102.376 a barrel at press time. Brent crude also gained 2.52% to $107.251 a barrel. The decision followed recent reports of further acts of aggression by Iran-backed groups and attacks on energy infrastructure.

Oil price US-iran war
Oil price chart today. Source: Trading Economics

The new strikes have created additional stress to the regional energy market, which is already fragile amid the US-Iran war. The Houthis reportedly continued to spread their activity in the Red Sea region in the south. The group took control of the Greater and Lesser Hanish Islands. The transfer would boost its proximity to a key shipping lane.

The Houthis also fired new missiles and drones at Saudi military targets. However, Iran has now denied its role in the latest combat in Yemen. South Korea decried an attack against Saudi civilian and economic facilities.

The FOMC Rate Decision Is Now Getting More Clarity

The oil price rally has come at a critical time, just ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next rate move. The central bank’s rate prospects are in spotlight to assess if those higher energy prices will be an issue.

According to the CME FedWatch data, there is an 86.5% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate hike at the September 16 meeting. That would lift the federal funds target range from 3.50%-3.75% to 3.75%-4.00%.

Fomc meeting oil prices
September 15-16 FOMC meeting decision odds. Source: CME FedWatch tool

Meanwhile, it shows a 13.5% probability of the Fed keeping rates unchanged. The numbers are based on market pricing as the Fed gets ready to make its decision as the US-Iran war escalates.

Whilst, financial institutions Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan also expect the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. For further context, the Fed rate hike odds have surged after the hot U.S. PPI inflation data last week.

Gulf Shipping Problems Worsen Supply Concerns

The most recent strikes have also dampened hopes for crude deliveries. Saudi Arabia has suspended operations on its East-West oil pipeline due to recent attacks. The pipeline connects the Saudi oil fields and the Red Sea, and is capable of transporting approximately 7 million bpd.

Meanwhile, Asian refiners are looking for clarity over deliveries from Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port of Yanbu. If the pipeline remains suspended, it will add to the supply struggles amid the ongoing US-Iran war.

Also, discussions with Iran and Gulf Arab nations regarding a temporary shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, which is being eyed by Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, were suspended. Iran blamed Saudi Arabia for having played a role in Oman’s decision.

The attacks follow the current tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway continues to be an important oil transport route for the world. Hence, new strikes in shipping could further disrupt energy flows, and keep crude prices volatile.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bitget Protection Fund Tops $382M Average Valuation As Bitcoin Rallies
CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 14: New Text Labeled As “Rug Pull” Amid Senate Vote Hype
UK FCA Considers Exempting Rules to Drive Tokenized Gold & Commodities Adoption
XRP Beats Bitcoin on South Korea’s Top Exchange as Upbit Volume Hits $8 Billion
XRP News: XRP Ledger (XRPL) Sets New Record After fixCleanup Activation on Mainnet

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Will BTC, ETH, and XRP Show Further Signs of Recovery?

Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Rally Under Threat As September 16 Fed Rate Hike Odds Surge To 86%
US PCE Inflation Wall Street Estimates, Expert Insights, What Crypto Market Can Expect

Crypto Market in Focus as Banks Raise US PCE Forecasts Ahead of Fed Rate Hike Decision
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Price Outlook After CLARITY Act Vote Pushed to September

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Crash As US PPI Soars To 5.4%, Fed Rate Hike Odds Hit 74%
an image to represent the Fed rate hike news

ECB Hikes Rates by 25 Bps as Traders Raise Bets on U.S. Fed Rate Hike
Crypto Market Update Today, August 20

Crypto Market This Week: US CPI, PPI Inflation, $14.5B US Treasury Buyback Ahead FOMC Meeting
FOMC Meeting July 2026: Date, Schedule, How to add Watch and Exceptions

FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.