Home / Crypto News / Fed’s Jefferson Signals October Rate Pause as Rate Hike Odds Fall

Fed’s Jefferson Signals October Rate Pause as Rate Hike Odds Fall

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Philip Jefferson said they may need to take their time to determine next step on monetary policy.
  • This echoes Fed President John Williams' statement about no urgency to raise rates further.
  • The odds of an October Fed rate hike has sharply fallen this week from a high of 70%.
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Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson has suggested that the FOMC is likely to hold rates steady at the October meeting. This comes as crypto traders continue to price in a hold following the latest macro data point, with the odds of an October Fed rate hike sharply declining this week.

Jefferson Hints October Fed Rate Hike Unlikely

In a speech delivered in Virginia, the Fed governor suggested that he doesn’t see any urgency to make any further hikes, despite supporting the September Fed rate decision. “As we look ahead, my view is that any future adjustments in policy should be determined by carefully examining trends in the data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks,” he said.

Furthermore, he noted that since the September FOMC meeting, yields across the term structure have increased further, signaling that investors are reassessing the macro landscape. Jefferson added that he and other officials will need to come to their own judgment, which “may take more time,” suggesting that a Fed rate hike at the next meeting is unlikely.

The Fed governor’s statement echoes that of New York Fed President John Williams, sho earlier said he doesn’t see any urgency for them to make an immediate move on monetary policy. The Fed made the first rate hike since 2023 at the September FOMC meeting last month, citing inflation concerns.

Following Williams’ statement and the soft PCE inflation data released yesterday, Goldman Sachs has notably pushed its second Fed rate hike forecast to December. The bank also said that the Fed may consider additional rate increases unnecessary.

Neel Kashkari Open-Minded On October Decision

In a Reuters interview, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he is open-minded about how the Fed should proceed with potential rate increases and doesn’t have a strong view on whether the next Fed rate hike should happen at the October meeting. However, he expects that they will need to make further rate increases heading into the new year.

The Fed president has continued to raise concerns about rising inflation and believes the Fed needs more rate increases to bring inflation down to its 2% target. He also believes that further hikes could be necessary as the economy continues to outperform.

Amid these Fed statements, crypto traders have reduced their bets on an October Fed rate hike and now expect the FOMC to hold rates steady. Data from the top crypto prediction market platform Polymarket shows a 77% chance that the Fed will hold rates steady.

Meanwhile, there is only a 23% chance that the Fed will hike rates, down from a high of 70% as of last week. The sharp decline follows John Williams’ statement and the release of the soft PCE inflation data yesterday.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.