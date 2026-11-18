Hyperliquid Policy Center has urged the UK FCA to treat public blockchains as neutral infrastructure. Through two consultation responses, it seeks clearer compliance responsibilities for regulated firms, validators, and developers.

Ad

Ad

Hyperliquid Seeks Separate Rules for Blockchain Developers

For UK blockchain businesses, HPC’s central request concerns who actually controls financial products. The group claimed the developers and validators manage networks without necessarily owning customers’ financial services.

The Policy Center states that the public blockchains decentralize the process of validating and settling transactions amongst the participants. The proposal also seeks to keep the compliance responsibilities with firms that sell regulated products and services to clients.

It suggested proposing to measure decentralized protocols according to the question of whether anybody can arbitrarily set their rules. Developers contributing code or validators receiving network rewards should not automatically face financial licensing requirement awards.

HPC also made the point that products that could not meet the applicable requirements should be kept out of UK markets. Its earlier European submission sought similar technology-neutral treatment for public blockchain-based financial instruments.

Ad

Ad

FCA Consultations Address Decentralized Services and Compliance Risks

Last month, the FCA issued two consultations on the application of new cryptoasset regulations. It has a CP26/36 paper outlining technical service exclusions, proprietary trading, and access to decentralized protocols.

Separately, GC26/7 investigates the operational risk and financial crime threats to regulated DeFi service providers. HPC has suggested that distributed validators can help to minimize single provider failures and that public ledgers can help trace transactions.

The group is pushing for regulated companies to take on those risks as opposed to passing the burden on to independent networks. The FCA separately explained that developing software alone does not necessarily constitute regulated financial activity.

In a separate enforcement case, the FCA settled a crypto promotion lawsuit against HTX. The settlement curbed illegal promotions by the exchange aimed at British users.

HPC Requests Seven Clarifications on UK Crypto Regulations

HPC asked for seven changes to include responsibility, trading exclusions, network access and compliance evidence. It would evaluate the proposals on an individual basis for every participant, such as determining if a particular regulated activity is a business.

The group wishes to impose restrictions on the use of retail counterpart on bilateral dealing and not on multilateral dealing through order matching. It requested regulators to take into account the user-selected interfaces when calculating the technical service exclusions.

HPC recommended that regulations be applied to public networks as they are applied to private networks. Additionally, HPC recommended permitting use of public networks while satisfying existing requirements in order to be more resilient. It urged for the recognition of on-chain verifiable records for transparency and recordkeeping requirements.

The FCA is awaiting final guidance in January 2027 after considering the responses to the consultation. The FCA will only allow covered cryptoasset activities from 25 October 2027, unless there is an exception to this rule.