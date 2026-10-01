Home / Crypto News / Hyperliquid Policy Center Urges EU to Regulate Perpetual Futures as Derivatives

Hyperliquid Policy Center Urges EU to Regulate Perpetual Futures as Derivatives

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Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Hyperliquid Policy Center urges EU regulators to classify perpetual futures as derivatives governed under MiFID II.
  • HPC says blockchain technology alone should not change how European regulators classify existing financial instruments today.
  • HPC wants EU regulators to recognize public blockchain records for transparency, reporting and regulatory compliance purposes.
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Hyperliquid Policy Center has urged European regulators to keep perpetual futures under existing derivatives rules. The group wants product features, rather than blockchain technology, to determine their regulatory treatment.

HPC Backs MiFID II Rules for Perpetual Futures

Hyperliquid Policy Center submitted its position during the European Commission’s review of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation. HPC argued that financial instruments on public blockchains should not be excluded from MiFID II.

The group stated that the use of blockchain should not be the sole criterion for triggering MiCA for a financial product. Existing European Securities and Markets Authority guidelines already consider economic features when classifying financial instruments.

HPC applied the same argument to perpetual futures, which have no fixed expiration date. The group has stated these contracts have key characteristics with other derivatives regulated under MiFID II.

HPC is seeking confirmation of this treatment via existing ESMA guidelines. This would prevent the establishment of a new separate regulatory category for crypto-linked perpetual contracts, the group said.

Public Blockchains Could Support Regulatory Records

HPC also requested the regulators to consider public blockchain records to fulfil existing transparency requirements. Trades, funding payments, orders and liquidations are recorded on the public networks for independent verification.

MiFID II requires firms to maintain records and provide information about trading activity. HPC stated that regulators might consider using verifiable onchain information when considering compliance with those requirements.

The group also desires that the rules should accurately reflect the actual role of each participant and the risks involved. HPC suggested that rates of funding, margin rules, reference prices and position closing rules should be disclosed.

HPC argued that perpetual futures are not contracts for difference, or CFDs. Perpetuals are usually traded on order books, while CFD providers can deal directly with customers as counterparties.

Hyperliquid Expands Its Onchain Market Infrastructure

The policy submission coincides with Hyperliquid growing its trading infrastructure. Manual borrowing went live on September 18, enabling users to borrow USDC and USDT using supported collateral.

Total borrowing has since reached $269 million. The feature uses the same HyperCore infrastructure that supports Hyperliquid’s portfolio margin system and other onchain trading functions.

Hyperliquid has also added HIP-3 functionality for permissioned markets. Deployment teams can manage onchain allowlists, which deployers or designated sub-deployers can use to control access to the market.

HPC also asked European regulators to preserve access to global liquidity. Its submission called for existing financial rules to govern regulated products regardless of the blockchain used.

For more options in self-custodial markets, traders can compare top-tier venues in our guide to the best crypto futures trading platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.