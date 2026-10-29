HTX Ends UK Crypto Services as FCA Settles Lawsuit Over Marketing Rules

HTX has ended its UK crypto services after reaching a court-backed settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The agreement bars the exchange from unlawfully promoting crypto products to British consumers, ending a dispute that began in 2025.

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FCA Secures High Court Agreement With HTX

The FCA announced on Thursday that Huobi Global S.A., the company behind HTX, had agreed to restrictions through the High Court. The exchange must not knowingly promote cryptoasset services unlawfully through its website, applications or social media.

Proceedings were brought by the regulator in October 2025, due to its finding that HTX had advertised crypto services without complying with financial promotion regulations in Britain. The regulations came into effect in October 2023, and also cover cryptocurrency firms outside Britain. In 2023, the FCA had previously sounded the alarm at HTX and indicated that it had repeatedly tried to engage with the exchange.

When targeting UK consumers, overseas operators are still subject to UK law, said Steve Smart, FCA’s enforcement director. He warned other firms to “follow the rules or face the consequences.” The settlement terms are confidential, and the FCA stated that the agreement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

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UK Customers Lose Access as HTX Withdraws

The settlement follows steps HTX took to withdraw from Britain after the lawsuit began. No new customers are allowed to register, and no existing ones can add money to their accounts.

The FCA urged customers to visit HTX’s site for details on withdrawing any assets remaining on the platform. It also confirmed that the exchange would stop targeting, soliciting or actively seeking business from British consumers.

Citing the UK financial promotion rules, HTX announced that it has taken steps to meet it and will continue to do so globally. The British exit follows the addition of Russia to the list of restricted jurisdictions by HTX in October. The change comes after similar access limitations by Bitget and MEXC.

UK Tightens Oversight of Overseas Crypto Exchanges

The case is the FCA’s first against a crypto exchange for illegal financial promotion to British consumers. In February, the regulator also sought restrictions on HTX accounts across social media platforms and mobile app stores.

The settlement comes alongside the UK’s intention to broaden its crypto licensing framework beyond those of current marketing and anti-money-laundering rules. As we previously reported, firms are facing a new authorization process ahead of crypto rules taking effect in October 2027.

The FCA announced that applications opened on 30th September 2026 and firms are expected to apply by 28th February 2027. The proposed framework establishes a wider set of principles for eligible operators, including the principles of customer protection, asset management, and financial strength.

Subsequently, the HTX settlement also sets enforceable caps on the exchange’s promotions in the UK. Until then, existing rules still govern crypto advertising and anti-money-laundering compliance.