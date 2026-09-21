Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Finally Buys $74M Bitcoin After 2-Week Pause

Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Finally Buys $74M Bitcoin After 2-Week Pause

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces Buying $101M In Bitcoin For Stratagy

Highlights

  • Strategy purchased 950 BTC for $75.7 million after pausing Bitcoin buys for two weeks.
  • The latest purchase lifts Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to 846,000 BTC, worth $63.8 billion at cost.
  • Strategy used USD Cash for the Bitcoin purchase as BTC rebounded from around $63,000 to above $85,000.
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Michael Saylor’s Strategy has returned to the Bitcoin market after a two-week pause with a purchase of over $75 million. The latest acquisition comes as BTC has bounced back from recent lows, making this an opportune moment for the market

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 950 BTC

Between September 14 to 20 Strategy bought 950 BTC, according to an SEC filing. The company has paid $75.7 million for the coins. The average transaction value was $79,670/BTC. Fees and expenses included in the figures.

The acquisition makes Strategy’s Bitcoin reserves stand at 846,000 BTC. The company has invested $63.80 billion into its Bitcoin investments. The average price of its new purchase is now $75,416 per BTC.

The buy comes after the Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor recently hinted at another Bitcoin acquisition. Moreover, it’s important to note that the company financed the acquisition with USD Cash instead of MSTR stock sales.

The last time the company bought Bitcoin was on August 31. At the moment, Strategy acquired 4,603 BTC for $370 million. The average price of Bitcoin purchased was $80,318 after Strategy took a break from buying Bitcoin for a few weeks.

The company even sold Bitcoin during the break. It was last reported to have been sold in September, when it was sold for 1,690 BTC.

Company Reveals $174M STRC Stock Buyback

During the week, strategy spent $75.7 million of USD Cash to buy Bitcoins. It also acquired $174 million in preferred stock of STRC with USD cash.

Another $57.4 million was spent in preferred stock dividends and interest payments on the company’s USD Reserve.

Meanwhile, Strategy had no share sales during its at-the-market offering on September 14 through 20.

As of September 20, its USD Reserve was $5.04 billion. The cash balance of USD was $1.05 billion.

Amid Michael Saylor’s bullish move to buy Bitcoin, the BTC price has recovered significantly. Over the last few weeks, Bitcoin price has risen from approximately $63,000 to currently above $85,000.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.