Breaking: Michael Saylor’s Strategy Finally Buys $74M Bitcoin After 2-Week Pause

Michael Saylor’s Strategy has returned to the Bitcoin market after a two-week pause with a purchase of over $75 million. The latest acquisition comes as BTC has bounced back from recent lows, making this an opportune moment for the market

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Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 950 BTC

Between September 14 to 20 Strategy bought 950 BTC, according to an SEC filing. The company has paid $75.7 million for the coins. The average transaction value was $79,670/BTC. Fees and expenses included in the figures.

The acquisition makes Strategy’s Bitcoin reserves stand at 846,000 BTC. The company has invested $63.80 billion into its Bitcoin investments. The average price of its new purchase is now $75,416 per BTC.

Strategy has acquired 950 $BTC and repurchased $174M of $STRC. As of 9/20/26, we hold 846,000 BTC and $6.09B of USD Assets. $MSTR https://t.co/hP4yLlKlOE — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 21, 2026

The buy comes after the Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor recently hinted at another Bitcoin acquisition. Moreover, it’s important to note that the company financed the acquisition with USD Cash instead of MSTR stock sales.

The last time the company bought Bitcoin was on August 31. At the moment, Strategy acquired 4,603 BTC for $370 million. The average price of Bitcoin purchased was $80,318 after Strategy took a break from buying Bitcoin for a few weeks.

The company even sold Bitcoin during the break. It was last reported to have been sold in September, when it was sold for 1,690 BTC.

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Company Reveals $174M STRC Stock Buyback

During the week, strategy spent $75.7 million of USD Cash to buy Bitcoins. It also acquired $174 million in preferred stock of STRC with USD cash.

Another $57.4 million was spent in preferred stock dividends and interest payments on the company’s USD Reserve.

Meanwhile, Strategy had no share sales during its at-the-market offering on September 14 through 20.

As of September 20, its USD Reserve was $5.04 billion. The cash balance of USD was $1.05 billion.

Amid Michael Saylor’s bullish move to buy Bitcoin, the BTC price has recovered significantly. Over the last few weeks, Bitcoin price has risen from approximately $63,000 to currently above $85,000.