Home / Crypto News / Elon Musk’s X Sues Bitcoin Influencers for Creator Revenue Fraud

Elon Musk’s X Sues Bitcoin Influencers for Creator Revenue Fraud

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Elon Musk's X Sues Bitcoin Influencers for Creator Revenue Fraud

Highlights

  • Elon Musk's X filed a lawsuit against several Bitcoin influencers including Vivek Kumar Sen in a UK court.
  • Firms alleged engagement metrics manipulation and fraudulently obtaining £207,384 from the Creator Revenue Sharing program.
  • X shifted to Original Content Rewards program after growing manipulation.
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Elon Musk’s X has filed a lawsuit against several Bitcoin influencers in a UK court, alleging they fraudulently benefited from the Creator Revenue Sharing program by operating a coordinated engagement. The platform has ended its program and shifted to an original content rewards program.

Elon Musk’s X Sues Vivek Kumar Sen and Other Bitcoin Influencers

X Internet Unlimited Company and X Corp filed a lawsuit against Vivek Kumar Sen, Zamyang Sherpa, and other Bitcoin influencers in the UK High Court.

Elon Musk’s X alleged that multiple X accounts published identical or nearly similar content, liked and reposted one another’s posts, artificially manipulated engagement metrics, and evaded platform enforcement. They are accused of fraudulently obtaining at least £207,384 from the Creator Revenue Sharing Program.

X has suspended their accounts and is seeking the return of the funds, damages, interest, and legal costs. It also estimated that investigation, analysis, and remediation costs would total at least £75,000.

James Burnham, general counsel at X, said “We do not tolerate fraudulent behavior on X and will act forcefully to protect our platform and the earnings of genuine creators.” He added that they used multiple bank accounts to hide their scheme.

Nikita Bier Revealed Creator Revenue Sharing program

This comes after X suspended many crypto-related accounts in August. Former product lead Nikita Bier alleged that one person ran more than 10 profiles and extracted over $250,000 from revenue sharing over two years. He also added that the matter was referred to law enforcement.

X has even ended the Creator Revenue Sharing program. Now, eligible creators are invited to apply to the Original Content Rewards program. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s X continues its efforts against engagement farming, content recycling, and inauthentic networks that divert money from genuine creators.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Elon Musk’s X rolled out Big Charts for stocks and crypto, expanding Smart Cashtags. Users can check larger real-time charts and posts for BTC, ETH, XRP, HYPE, DOGE, TSLA, MSTR, and COIN.

The platform also launched the Cashtag Program in partnership with Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini crypto exchanges. It will let users trade through participating brokerages.

Before choosing an account to link with social trading integrations, beginners can review the top-rated crypto trading platforms with lowest fees to keep operational costs to a minimum.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.