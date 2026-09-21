Elon Musk’s X Sues Bitcoin Influencers for Creator Revenue Fraud

Elon Musk’s X has filed a lawsuit against several Bitcoin influencers in a UK court, alleging they fraudulently benefited from the Creator Revenue Sharing program by operating a coordinated engagement. The platform has ended its program and shifted to an original content rewards program.

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Elon Musk’s X Sues Vivek Kumar Sen and Other Bitcoin Influencers

X Internet Unlimited Company and X Corp filed a lawsuit against Vivek Kumar Sen, Zamyang Sherpa, and other Bitcoin influencers in the UK High Court.

Elon Musk’s X alleged that multiple X accounts published identical or nearly similar content, liked and reposted one another’s posts, artificially manipulated engagement metrics, and evaded platform enforcement. They are accused of fraudulently obtaining at least £207,384 from the Creator Revenue Sharing Program.

X has suspended their accounts and is seeking the return of the funds, damages, interest, and legal costs. It also estimated that investigation, analysis, and remediation costs would total at least £75,000.

James Burnham, general counsel at X, said “We do not tolerate fraudulent behavior on X and will act forcefully to protect our platform and the earnings of genuine creators.” He added that they used multiple bank accounts to hide their scheme.

Last week, @X sued several people who abused Creator Revenue Sharing by operating a coordinated network of accounts, posting inauthentic content to manipulate engagement, and using multiple bank accounts to hide their scheme. We do not tolerate fraudulent behavior on X — and… — James Burnham (@BurnhamDC) September 20, 2026

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Nikita Bier Revealed Creator Revenue Sharing program

This comes after X suspended many crypto-related accounts in August. Former product lead Nikita Bier alleged that one person ran more than 10 profiles and extracted over $250,000 from revenue sharing over two years. He also added that the matter was referred to law enforcement.

X has even ended the Creator Revenue Sharing program. Now, eligible creators are invited to apply to the Original Content Rewards program. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s X continues its efforts against engagement farming, content recycling, and inauthentic networks that divert money from genuine creators.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Elon Musk’s X rolled out Big Charts for stocks and crypto, expanding Smart Cashtags. Users can check larger real-time charts and posts for BTC, ETH, XRP, HYPE, DOGE, TSLA, MSTR, and COIN.

The platform also launched the Cashtag Program in partnership with Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini crypto exchanges. It will let users trade through participating brokerages.

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