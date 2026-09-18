Zcash Reveals Major NU7 Upgrade Date; Is Grayscale’s $8,100 ZEC Price Rally Coming Sooner?

Zcash development organizations reached an agreement to proceed with the major NU7 upgrade and announced a timeline for it. As a result, ZEC price skyrocketed by 10% to hit a new high of $1,526 today. Will Grayscale’s $8,100 Zcash price target to hit sooner than expected?

Ad

Ad

Zcash NU7 Upgrade Set for November

Zcash co-founder Sean Bowe revealed unanimous agreement reached among Zcash Foundation, Project Tachyon, Valar Group, ZODL, Shielded Labs, and other organizations and engineering teams to announce the NU7 upgrade date.

The team plans the testnet activation on October 6 and the mainnet activation on November 5. Before then, the team will make a final decision on block height and mainnet activation on October 20, after almost two weeks of testnet activation. Notably, the code for the planned features is also targeted for completion by September 30.

The NU7 upgrade would cut block times from 75 seconds to just 25 seconds. That means faster confirmations and better transaction performance. The upgrade also keeps Zcash’s existing halving schedule and will disable older v4 transactions.

This upgrade is expected to have no significant impact on wallets, but may affect infrastructure such as full nodes, indexers, and block explorers.

Ad

Ad

Will Grayscale’s $8,100 ZEC Price Rally Prediction Come Earlier?

As CoinGape reported earlier, Grayscale predicted Zcash price could rally to $1,622 if its market share rises to 2% of Bitcoin. Since then, ZEC market share has increased to almost 1.65%.

ZEC price has rallied almost 100% since then and 170% since CoinGape first reported about Grayscale closer to launch Zcash ETF. The price broke a new high of $1,526 today despite a decline in trading volume by 10% over the past 24 hours.

In addition, Paradigm founder Matt Huang’s comments on ZEC holdings and investment in ZODL wallet sparked a massive buying sentiment. Also, crypto billionaire Arthur Hayes plans to shill Zcash, saying “Should I top blast ZEC?”

Should I top blast $ZEC? — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) September 18, 2026

Grayscale Head of Research Zach Pandl argued Zcash may have a 10% market share relative to Bitcoin in the next 5 years. However, Grayscale’s prediction of ZEC price rally to $8,100 could come sooner if the current trend continues.

To buy or trade ZEC during this period of high trading volume, investors can check the industry’s leading regulated crypto exchanges comparison to find the safest platforms.