Home / Crypto News / XRP News: South Africa’s Absa CIB Rolls Out Bank-Backed Crypto Custody Powered by Ripple

XRP News: South Africa’s Absa CIB Rolls Out Bank-Backed Crypto Custody Powered by Ripple

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Absa CIB Rolls Out Bank-Backed Crypto Custody Powered by Ripple

Highlights

  • Absa CIB went live with Absa Digital Asset Custody on September 21, 2026, powered by Ripple's custody technology.
  • The platform offers private-key management, approval controls, and bank-grade compliance, a vault, not a trading venue.
  • The launch caps Ripple's Africa push across RLUSD, Chipper Cash, and Flutterwave, following BBVA and BNY Mellon custody deals.
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Africa’s institutional crypto market just reached a new threshold.

South Africa’s Absa Corporate and Investment Banking has launched Absa Digital Asset Custody, a live institutional platform built on Ripple’s custody technology.

Absa CIB confirmed the go-live on September 21, 2026, calling it “a digital first for Africa.”

Ripple’s Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick, described the launch as a “major milestone” for bank-grade digital asset infrastructure on the continent.

From Partnership to Live Product: What Absa Is Now Offering

The roots of today’s launch go back to October 2025. That is when CoinGape first reported Ripple’s 2025 Absa custody partnership, which outlined Absa’s plan to bring regulated digital asset storage to its corporate banking clients.

Today, that agreement has become a named product.

Absa Digital Asset Custody provides institutional clients with private-key management, transaction and approval controls, and bank-grade governance and compliance wrapping.

The platform is designed for clients who already trust Absa with traditional assets and now want the same security standard applied to digital holdings.

Absa is not positioning this as a trading venue. It is positioning it as a vault.

Robyn Lawson, Head of Digital Product Custody at Absa CIB, made the bank’s intent clear at the time of the original deal, clients needed “secure, compliant, and robust custody solutions.”

That language is now reflected in a live product page at cib.absa.africa. Absa says the platform covers safekeeping, key control, audit trails, and a familiar regulated counterparty.

Ripple provides the underlying custody software and blockchain broadcast capability. Absa provides the banking wrapper.

Merrick’s framing today is the commercial one. He wrote that Absa is now setting “a new benchmark for secure, compliant, and bank-grade digital asset management on the continent.”

That benchmark has been a deliberate goal. Ripple’s broader custody expansion has long been framed as a precondition for institutional adoption, not a side product.

A Bank-Custody Race With Continental Stakes

Absa’s launch arrives during a global sprint among major banks to establish crypto custody. Deutsche Bank’s crypto custody plan was announced in the same week, covering Bitcoin, Ether, and select stablecoins for institutional clients.

The timing underscores a structural shift: large balance sheets want vaults before they want trading screens.

Absa Digital Asset Custody sits inside a wider Ripple infrastructure push across the continent. Ripple’s RLUSD push in Africa has extended dollar stablecoin rails through regional fintechs.

Ripple’s Chipper Cash payments deal connected African cross-border flows to the Ripple network. Ripple’s Flutterwave stake gave the company equity exposure to one of Africa’s largest fintech payment processors.

Custody completes that infrastructure loop. Payments move value. Stablecoins settle value. Custody now lets a regulated bank hold value.

Ripple has demonstrated the same custody-first model elsewhere. BBVA’s Ripple custody rollout brought Bitcoin and Ether custody to retail banking clients in Spain.

Ripple Custody in tokenized bond settlement showed the same rails applied to sovereign debt. Africa is now the third region where a major bank has taken Ripple custody to market.

The regulatory backdrop strengthens the case. SEC path for Ripple as a custodian opened the door for Ripple-adjacent institutions to operate as qualified custodians under US guidelines.

BNY Mellon as RLUSD reserve custodian established a high-trust institutional precedent for Ripple-backed assets. Absa Digital Asset Custody now adds a live African bank to that stack.

Whether Absa Digital Asset Custody expands beyond South Africa to Absa’s other African markets, and whether tokenized assets or stablecoins follow as product extensions, will define how significant today’s launch becomes.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.