Home / Crypto News / Crypto Market Recovery: $450M Shorts Liquidated, Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High

Crypto Market Recovery: $450M Shorts Liquidated, Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High

Varinder Singh
Updated
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Crypto Market Recovery $270M Shorts Liquidated, Bitcoin Hits 9-Month High, Ethereum Jumps

Highlights

  • Crypto market witnessed sharp recovery as $450 million in shorts liquidated in four hours on Monday.
  • Bitcoin hits a 9-month high of $85,299 after closing above 50-week moving average since November.
  • ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ZEC, HYPE, and other top altcoins extended gains.
  • Veteran trader Peter Brandt, analysts, on-chain data bullish on Bitcoin and broader crypto market.
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The crypto market is witnessing a sudden recovery today, with Bitcoin rebounding 4% in just two hours to hit a 9-month high of $85,299. This follows the liquidation of nearly $270 million in short positions across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, ZEC, HYPE, and other top altcoins in just an hour.

The global crypto market cap surged more than 2.25% to $2.87 trillion in the last 24 hours. The Crypto Market Fear & Greed Index has also improved to 70 (greed) from a neutral sentiment a week ago.

Crypto Market Recovery amid Massive Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Liquidations

The crypto market saw another short liquidation-driven recovery. According to CoinGlass data, the broader market saw nearly $450 million in liquidations across BTC, Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Hyperliquid (HYPE) and SUI in the past 4 hours.

In the last 24 hours, $750 million in total crypto assets were liquidated. Almost $650 million were short liquidations, triggering bullish sentiment and recovery in the broader crypto market.

Bitcoin alone saw almost $300 million liquidated in the last 4 hours. On the other hand, ETH recorded $72 million in short liquidations, significantly lower than BTC.

BTC price has surged nearly 6% in the past 24 hours to hit a 9-month high of $85,299 today. The price is currently trading at $84,537, with a 58% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours.

Crypto Market Liquidations
Crypto Market Short Liquidations Trigger Recovery. Source: CoinGlass

Why Are Bitcoin and Altcoins Rising Suddenly Today?

As already priced-in Fed rate hike sentiment faded, hopes of an end to the US-Iran war triggered inflows into spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Oil prices also extended their fall for the fourth straight day. Crude oil prices dropped almost 3% to $97 on Monday.

This drove BTC to close above its 50-week moving average (WMA) for the first higher high since November 2025. On-chain platform Santiment noted that this signals a bear market bottom, with rising social volume, large transactions, and derivatives open interest.

Galaxy Research’s Alex Thorn also flagged a bear market bottom. He claimed the 50-WMA has historically been a strong confirmation that a bear market bottom is in. BTC price rally to drive a massive recovery in the crypto market.

In addition, Bitcoin’s hashrate is rising again after ending a recent downtrend, indicating renewed miner activity. As CoinGape reported earlier, miner MARA Holdings acquired BTC for the first time in months.

Bitcoin Network True Hashrate
Bitcoin Network True Hashrate. Source: CryptoQuant

Crypto Market Recovery Sentiment Sustained

The crypto market recovery began last week itself when the crypto market saw $300 million in liquidations over four hours. BTC surpassed $81,000 as US regulators SEC and CFTC advanced crypto regulatory developments.

The SEC issued its innovation exemption to grant a five-year exemption to facilitate the trading of tokenized stocks in a major move for crypto. Meanwhile, the CFTC sent crypto rules to White House for regulatory clarity as the CLARITY Act stalled in the Senate.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt also predicted a crypto market recovery and massive rally in the coming years. He also posted his BTC prediction for the first time in more than a month.

“A bear trap immediately followed by a spring board. This is not something to be taken casually. This can be powerful,” he said.

Bitcoin Price in Daily Timeframe
Bitcoin Price in Daily Timeframe. Source: Peter Brandt

The crypto market recovery has sparked “Uptober” buzz. PlanB says this could be the last time BTC is under $100K. On-chain data remained bullish for weeks ahead. Notably, CryptoQuant’s Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator, used by long-term whales, showed that the broader cycle signal is bullish.

Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator
Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator. Source: CryptoQuant

Also Check: Best Crypto Tools for Research and Analysis

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.