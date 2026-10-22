Ripple’s Chris Larsen-Backed AI Agentic Settlement Project’s Token Skyrockets 200%

Crypto token of a Layer-3 settlement network for AI agents commerce, backed by Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen, has surged nearly 200% in the last 24 hours. This comes as the project highlighted XRP-linked settlement infrastructure for AI agents.

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Ripple’s Chris Larsen-Backed Yellow Network in the Buzz

Yellow Network is in the buzz after it highlighted a fee-free AI-to-AI settlement approach that combines its off-chain channels with XRP settlement on the XRP Ledger. The project’s zero-gas execution handles high-frequency trades, with final settlement occurring on-chain using XRP.

The project came into the spotlight again during the recent launch of XRP official X account and website. It posted that pairing Yellow’s zero-gas execution with XRP settlement creates the ultimate high-speed stack.

Burak Cem, head of growth at Yellow, also posted a hint at further collaboration with XRP. The crypto community speculated about fee-free AI-to-AI settlements using XRP. It aims to bridge the settlement and trust gap during agentic payments between two AI agents.

Something is brewing behind the scenes.

XRP 🤝Yellow Stay on the @Yellow brick road! ⌛️ — Burak Cem (@0xburakcem) October 21, 2026

Notably, Yellow Network received $10 million from Ripple co-founder and executive chairman Chris Larsen in 2024. Other investors include Consensys and GSR, which is also an investor in XRP treasury Evernorth Holdings.

Chris Larsen has publicly endorsed the project, including its earlier integration with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM sidechain. Yellow Network describes itself as a trust and settlement layer for AI agent commerce and a decentralized clearing network.

It uses the Nitrolite protocol to support real-time, non-custodial transaction processing off-chain. It supports settlement across multiple networks including Base, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Also Visit: Best AI Agentic Crypto Wallets in 2026

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Crypto Token Spikes with Massive Trading Volume

Chris Larsen-backed Yellow Network’s ERC-20 token YELLOW jumped nearly 200% in the past 24 hours, reaching an all-time high of $0.146. The price is currently trading near $0.114 amid profit booking by some traders.

YELLOW token has a maximum supply of 10 billion and a circulating supply of nearly 320 million. The recent price climb from the low $0.03 to an all-time high around $0.146 today led to a massive rise in circulating supply.

With a 310% increase in trading volume over the past 24 hours, market cap has reached almost $40 million. Meanwhile, XRP trades 2% down at $1.33 amid broader crypto market selloffs.

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