Home / Crypto News / Ripple’s Chris Larsen-Backed AI Agentic Settlement Project’s Token Skyrockets 200%

Ripple’s Chris Larsen-Backed AI Agentic Settlement Project’s Token Skyrockets 200%

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple's Chris Larsen-Backed AI Agentic Settlement Project's Token Skyrockets 200%

Highlights

  • Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen-backed Yellow Network native token surges 200%.
  • Yellow Network is in the spotlight after hinting at a fee-free AI-to-AI settlement approach combining XRP settlement.
  • YELLOW token reached a new all-time high amid massive rise in trading volume.
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Crypto token of a Layer-3 settlement network for AI agents commerce, backed by Ripple executive chairman Chris Larsen, has surged nearly 200% in the last 24 hours. This comes as the project highlighted XRP-linked settlement infrastructure for AI agents.

Ripple’s Chris Larsen-Backed Yellow Network in the Buzz

Yellow Network is in the buzz after it highlighted a fee-free AI-to-AI settlement approach that combines its off-chain channels with XRP settlement on the XRP Ledger. The project’s zero-gas execution handles high-frequency trades, with final settlement occurring on-chain using XRP.

The project came into the spotlight again during the recent launch of XRP official X account and website. It posted that pairing Yellow’s zero-gas execution with XRP settlement creates the ultimate high-speed stack.

Burak Cem, head of growth at Yellow, also posted a hint at further collaboration with XRP. The crypto community speculated about fee-free AI-to-AI settlements using XRP. It aims to bridge the settlement and trust gap during agentic payments between two AI agents.

Notably, Yellow Network received $10 million from Ripple co-founder and executive chairman Chris Larsen in 2024. Other investors include Consensys and GSR, which is also an investor in XRP treasury Evernorth Holdings.

Chris Larsen has publicly endorsed the project, including its earlier integration with the XRP Ledger (XRPL) EVM sidechain. Yellow Network describes itself as a trust and settlement layer for AI agent commerce and a decentralized clearing network.

It uses the Nitrolite protocol to support real-time, non-custodial transaction processing off-chain. It supports settlement across multiple networks including Base, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Also Visit: Best AI Agentic Crypto Wallets in 2026

Crypto Token Spikes with Massive Trading Volume

Chris Larsen-backed Yellow Network’s ERC-20 token YELLOW jumped nearly 200% in the past 24 hours, reaching an all-time high of $0.146. The price is currently trading near $0.114 amid profit booking by some traders.

YELLOW token has a maximum supply of 10 billion and a circulating supply of nearly 320 million. The recent price climb from the low $0.03 to an all-time high around $0.146 today led to a massive rise in circulating supply.

With a 310% increase in trading volume over the past 24 hours, market cap has reached almost $40 million. Meanwhile, XRP trades 2% down at $1.33 amid broader crypto market selloffs.

Also Read: Robinhood Secures Dubai’s DFSA Approval to Launch Crypto, Stocks, ETFs in Middle East

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.