Home / Crypto News / XRP Finally Launches Official X Account Managed by Ripple and XRPLF, Here’s Why

XRP Finally Launches Official X Account Managed by Ripple and XRPLF, Here’s Why

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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XRP Finally Launches Official X Account Managed by Ripple and XRPLF, Here's Why

Highlights

  • Official X account for XRP finally goes live and to be managed by Ripple and XRPLF.
  • It also debuted its website xrp.org ahead of Ripple Swell 2026 event later in October.
  • The launch hinted at crypto adoption, blockchain enabling real-time payments, and institutional interest.
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Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation have brought together an official X account and website for XRP, the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRP Ledger (XRPL). After more than a decade without a dedicated official presence on X (formerly Twitter), the XRP crypto account goes live with the post “Hello world. It’s about time.”

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse called the launch “a long time coming.” Ripple president Monica Long, CTO Emeritus David Schwartz, XRP Ledger Foundation, Evernorth Holdings, and others also welcomed XRP’s official X account and website launch.

Hours later, the X account for XRP shared a video stating, “Perhaps the most normal thing in the world right now.” The video highlighted multiple things, including crypto adoption, blockchain enabling real-time & 24/7 payments, and the most important word at the end “Bernstein,” likely referring to the institutional research & brokerage firm.

Why XRP Official X Account and Website Launch Matters

The dedicated X account and website give XRP crypto asset its own followers and voice. The new account, jointly managed by Ripple and XRPLF, will provide the crypto community a unified channel for updates, education, and announcements.

It reduces confusion between XRP and Ripple, which were earlier used interchangeably. As xrp.org emphasizes, XRP is not issued by Ripple, is not a share of the company, is not mined, and has a fixed supply of 100 billion created in 2012.

Instead, Ripple is a key contributor to the development of the XRP Ledger, but the ledger itself is decentralized and open-source, maintained by independent validators. The launch drew quick attention ahead of Ripple Swell 2026 conference in New York, where leaders will discuss the latest shift to tokenization and on-chain finance.

Transactions on XRPL settle in 3 to 5 seconds for ultra-low fees in XRP, boosting institutional interest. The decentralized blockchain has operated continuously for over 14 years and processed more than $1 trillion in value. It supports use cases including cross-border payments, stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, and trading.

It also strengthens community and institutional engagement with XRP and XRPL. While a detailed roadmap is not revealed, but early posts and the website indicate a focus on education, ecosystem updates, and responsible use rather than price speculation.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.