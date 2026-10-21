Home / Crypto News / XRP News: SEC Approves Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Raise Funds to Buy More XRP

XRP News: SEC Approves Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Raise Funds to Buy More XRP

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News SEC Approves Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Raise Funds to Buy More XRP

Highlights

  • Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings gains SEC approval to issue shares from warrant exercises.
  • The XRP treasury plans to sell more shares as per its strategy to acquire more XRP and increased XRP per share.
  • XRP jumped more than 5% to $1.35 amid the major treasury growth news.
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In major XRP news, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a prospectus allowing Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings to issue shares from warrant exercises and using proceeds potentially for XRP treasury growth.

According to the latest notice of effectiveness, Evernorth Holdings can issue up to 11,499,992 shares of XRPN Class A common stock upon the cash exercise of public warrants at $11.50 per share. As CoinGape reported, Evernorth plans to sell more shares to acquire more XRP, as part of its focus to expand the company’s treasury.

SEC Order on Evernorth Share Issurance for XRP Treasury
SEC Order on Evernorth Share Issurance for XRP Treasury. Source: SEC

This step provides Ripple-backed XRP treasury company a regulated route to raise capital that management can direct toward further XRP accumulation. The company’s strategy is to grow a concentrated XRP position and maximize XRP per share. If all warrants are exercised for cash, Evernorth could receive approximately $132.25 million in gross proceeds at $11.50 per share.

In premarket trading today, XRPN stock price is trading near $15.16 and the warrants (XRPNW) at around $4. Evernorth receives proceeds only from cash exercises of the warrants. It will not receive proceeds from other sales of the underlying shares under this prospectus.

Management retains broad’s approval over the use of any net proceeds for general corporate purposes. The company has previously outlined plans to raise more capital through share issuance and other means to purchase more XRP, actively manage its holdings, seek yield strategies on the XRP Ledger, and expand within the XRP ecosystem.

Also Visit: Lowest Fees Crypto Exchanges of 2026 Compared

Ripple-Backed Evernorth Plans to Expand XRP Treasury

Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings completed its merger with Armada Acquisition Corp II earlier this month. It began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN.

At closing, the company held almost 473 million XRP. Investors included Arrington Capital, SBI Group, Ripple, Pantera Capital, Kraken, and GSR. CEO Asheesh Birla, a former Ripple executive, described the public listing as offering regulated exposure to XRP.

Actual capital raised will depend on the number of warrants exercised. Moreover, dilution of existing shareholders is a potential outcome if exercises occur at scale. Evernorth has also signaled plans to begin deploying portions of its existing XRP treasury in the fourth quarter of 2026 through institutional partners including Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo.

XRP jumped more than 5% in the last 24 hours amid the major news, with the price currently trading around $1.35. The 24-hour high is $1.37, with trading volume also surging more than 30%.

Also Read: Ripple, Cardano, Chainlink, Hedera, Stellar, Aptos & Avalanche Support SEC ‘Regulation Crypto Assets’

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.