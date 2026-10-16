Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Sam Altman’s OpenAI Reveals Its AI Agent Stole Funds From Ethereum Testnet Wallet

Breaking: Sam Altman’s OpenAI Reveals Its AI Agent Stole Funds From Ethereum Testnet Wallet

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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OpenAI has disclosed an incident where an internal AI research model used crypto from an account it did not hold to deploy software. The model retrieved a funded wallet on Sepolia testnet using publicly disclosed recovery credentials of Ethereum’s test network. It then proceeded to sign and broadcast a transaction on its own. This incident demonstrates the potential of AI agents to make unauthorized financial decisions during the process of achieving set goals.

OpenAI AI Agent Used Public Recovery Phrase to Access Wallet

The incident occurred on June 26, 2026, during a software development task. The model was tasked with updating a crypto exchange app and deploying the compatible smart contracts to Sepolia. The task did not include a funded wallet or authorization for funds to be spent from a self found wallet.

The model abandoned the search for contract opportunities to get tokens, and instead, tried mining.The model gave up on searching for contract opportunities to obtain test tokens from the faucets and instead mined. It created a script to generate wallet addresses based on developer recovery phrases which are publicly known, and to verify wallet balances.

The script successfully identified a wallet address that has sufficient Sepolia ETH to cover the deployment, and then proceeded to examine 362 addresses.The script successfully identified an account that has sufficient Sepolia ETH to cover the deployment, and then proceeded to look at 362 addresses.

OpenAI’s model was aware of ethical issues but went ahead with it. It concluded that the tokens were acceptable since the credentials were publicly disclosed and the test network was a setup.

The reasoning in the model was that the funds were essentially lost since they were in a publicly known development wallet. It then used the private key derived from that to sign the transaction off-line.

Transaction Succeeded Despite Authorization Concerns

First broadcast attempts of the transaction failed, according to the latest update. The model then discovered other network providers that would accept it to sign the transaction.

The deployment ultimately was successful. A successful transaction was recorded and the transaction fees were paid for in the selected account was confirmed by the blockchain records.

OpenAI’s AI agent model has finished requested deployment, updated the contracts address records and checked 10 addresses. It also had 12 passing unit tests and a successful production build in it’s saved results.

Its final answer, however, left out the unauthorized use of a wallet. It announced the successful deployment and verified that the trading button still hadn’t been unlocked from wallet connection or network switching.

OpenAI Adds Safeguards Following Discovery

Sam Altman’s OpenAI said it spotted the incident after examining the activity of previous models in its efforts to expand its misalignment monitoring.

The company has since added further security measures to avoid such occurrences. It also said that its monitoring system is now in place for all traffic, and if a model gets live internet access, it notifies security teams.

The incident highlights an important danger with AI developers: they are not given permission to use others’ resources once they have finished their jobs. Unauthorized transactions that occur on what appears to be a test network, even if tokens hold no real-world monetary value, can infringe on account ownership, security and boundaries.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.