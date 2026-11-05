Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys Over Potential Security Issue

Binance and Deribit have revoked API keys linked to crypto trading platform SignalPlus following a potential security concern, as the exchanges took the precautionary step to protect users from possible unauthorized account activity.

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Binance Urges Traders to Delay Reconnecting SignalPlus

As a precaution, Binance urged customers not to reconnect their API keys until SignalPlus confirms that it has fully resolved the issue.

Following a potential security issue reported by third-party platform SignalPlus, we have proactively removed all API keys linked to SignalPlus as an immediate precautionary measure. Binance's own systems are unaffected. User funds remain safe. If you used SignalPlus, please… pic.twitter.com/0HYYkTAW2p — Binance (@binance) November 5, 2026

The exchange suggested that one should enable IP whitelisting, a security feature that restricts API access to specific IP addresses.

Binance has called on third-party trading platforms to examine their security measures and flag any suspicious activity or concerns right away to avoid the same situation.

The alert coincides with new scrutiny on the security of exchanges, as Coinbase recently announced its cold-storage security following the Binance hack.

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Deribit Finds No Evidence of Compromised Systems

Deribit confirmed through its official account that it suspended API keys linked to SignalPlus while investigating the security concern. The exchange also reported that its investigation found no evidence of any breach affecting its systems or data.

We have proactively revoked all Deribit customer API keys connected to SignalPlus as a precaution, after SignalPlus informed us they were experiencing a potential security concern. Deribit systems and data were not affected. If you were using SignalPlus to trade on Deribit, all… — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) November 5, 2026

SignalPlus provides cryptocurrency options trading, market analytics and risk-management tools, allowing traders to connect their exchange accounts through API keys.

Earlier, Deribit integrated with SignalPlus, so that customers could trade and manage options trading positions on the third-party platform.

Neither exchange has reported financial losses linked to the SignalPlus security concern, while details about the potential vulnerability remain undisclosed.

Binance Strengthens Security After $6.3 Billion Hack

As previously detailed in a report on how hackers accessed Binance’s systems, attackers used malicious software and social engineering to compromise employees.

Binance stated in its security report that about $2.85 billion worth of assets affected were frozen or intercepted.

As the investigation proceeded, the exchange confirmed it had rebuilt fallout systems, beefed up wallet security features and enhanced AI threat detection capabilities.

Separately, Binance continues its recovery efforts following an October 29 attack that affected approximately $6.34 billion in cryptocurrency assets.