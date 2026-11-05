Home / Crypto News / Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys Over Potential Security Issue

Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys Over Potential Security Issue

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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Binance and Deribit revoked SignalPlus-linked API keys after the platform flagged a potential issue.
  • Binance said its systems remain unaffected and urged traders to review their positions and orders.
  • Deribit said its investigation found no sign of a breach affecting its systems or data.
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Binance and Deribit have revoked API keys linked to crypto trading platform SignalPlus following a potential security concern, as the exchanges took the precautionary step to protect users from possible unauthorized account activity.

Binance Urges Traders to Delay Reconnecting SignalPlus

As a precaution, Binance urged customers not to reconnect their API keys until SignalPlus confirms that it has fully resolved the issue.

The exchange suggested that one should enable IP whitelisting, a security feature that restricts API access to specific IP addresses.

Binance has called on third-party trading platforms to examine their security measures and flag any suspicious activity or concerns right away to avoid the same situation.

The alert coincides with new scrutiny on the security of exchanges, as Coinbase recently announced its cold-storage security following the Binance hack.

Deribit Finds No Evidence of Compromised Systems

Deribit confirmed through its official account that it suspended API keys linked to SignalPlus while investigating the security concern. The exchange also reported that its investigation found no evidence of any breach affecting its systems or data.

SignalPlus provides cryptocurrency options trading, market analytics and risk-management tools, allowing traders to connect their exchange accounts through API keys.

Earlier, Deribit integrated with SignalPlus, so that customers could trade and manage options trading positions on the third-party platform.

Neither exchange has reported financial losses linked to the SignalPlus security concern, while details about the potential vulnerability remain undisclosed. 

Binance Strengthens Security After $6.3 Billion Hack

As previously detailed in a report on how hackers accessed Binance’s systems, attackers used malicious software and social engineering to compromise employees.

Binance stated in its security report that about $2.85 billion worth of assets affected were frozen or intercepted.

As the investigation proceeded, the exchange confirmed it had rebuilt fallout systems, beefed up wallet security features and enhanced AI threat detection capabilities. 

Separately, Binance continues its recovery efforts following an October 29 attack that affected approximately $6.34 billion in cryptocurrency assets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.