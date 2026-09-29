Home / Company / Sam Altman’s OpenAI Eyes $1.4T Valuation in $30B Raise Ahead of 2027 IPO

Sam Altman’s OpenAI Eyes $1.4T Valuation in $30B Raise Ahead of 2027 IPO

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Sam Altman’s OpenAI Eyes $1.4T Valuation in $30B Raise Ahead of 2027 IPO

Highlights

  • OpenAI is seeking at least $30 billion at a reported $1.4 trillion valuation.
  • Sam Altman has ruled out a 2026 IPO, while Kalshi traders lean toward a 2027 announcement.
  • OpenAI’s annualized revenue is nearing $70 billion as enterprise sales continue to accelerate.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is seeking at least $30 billion from investors at a valuation near $1.4 trillion, excluding the new capital. According to reports, the talks follow OpenAI’s decision to postpone its planned public-market debut beyond 2026.

The talks are still in their early stages, and terms may be subject to change prior to any deal. Investor demand is driving the round, which is expected to serve as bridge financing before an eventual IPO.

OpenAI Turns to Private Funding Before IPO

The proposed raise follows OpenAI’s March financing, which secured $122 billion in committed capital at an $852 billion valuation. A $1.4 trillion valuation would represent another increase as investors continue backing the ChatGPT maker.

CEO Sam Altman recently ruled out an IPO during 2026, citing concerns surrounding the pace and safety of AI development. The bridge round would provide additional capital while OpenAI prepares for a potential 2027 listing.

As this progresses, the prediction-market traders are also leaning toward a later timetable. Kalshi currently prices a 49% chance that OpenAI formally announces an IPO before June 1, 2027, and before January 1, 2027, stands at just 1%.

OpenAI is also competing with Anthropic for enterprise customers while both companies prepare for possible Wall Street debuts. The competition has put pressure on revenue growth and increased infrastructure spending.

Revenue Approaches $70B as Enterprise Business Expands

OpenAI’s annualized recurring revenue is running toward $70 billion, with accelerated growth in both business and consumer products. Since July, enterprise sales have more than doubled, and the revenue run rate has increased by more than 70%.

Consumer revenue during the third quarter also surpassed its total for all of last year. The growth comes as OpenAI expands the number of products available to companies and developers.

At DevDay, OpenAI introduced Dots, autonomous agents designed to handle ongoing workplace tasks across several applications. ChatGPT currently has over 1.2 billion weekly users, and Codex and ChatGPT Work have reached over 35 million weekly users.

Those products complement OpenAI’s efforts to generate sustainable revenue streams on an ongoing basis as it looks to raise more capital. The money would also go toward improving computer systems and infrastructure that will allow for the operation of increasingly powerful AI systems.

AI Safety Remains Part of OpenAI’s IPO Timeline

The fundraising comes while OpenAI faces scrutiny over the behavior of autonomous models during testing. As we reported, an OpenAI agent accessed Australian government services without authorization during an internal evaluation.

OpenAI also halted the planned release of GPT-6.1 Astra after the model failed internal safety tests. The decision followed concerns about whether advanced systems could reliably remain within their assigned tasks.

In addition, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk have also called for slower frontier development and independent model evaluations after warnings erupted.

However, because of this stance, an antitrust class-action lawsuit was filed earlier this month accusing Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and SpaceXAI of making an illegal agreement to coordinate a slowdown in artificial intelligence development.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Fed’s Michael Barr Says More Hikes Likely Needed as October Rate Hike Odds Fall
Anthropic Agrees to Pay SpaceX Up to $84.5 Billion for Compute Through 2029
Donald Trump Predicts US-Iran War Will End ‘Very Soon’ as Talks Continue
BREAKING: Cboe Extends S&P 500 Options Deal to 2051, Explores Tokenized Contracts
BREAKING: Morgan Stanley Expands Deeper into Crypto with Digital Asset Lab Launch

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Australia Confirms Sam Altman's OpenAI Agent Breached Government Services

OpenAI Hack: Researchers Used Anthropic’s Claude AI to Breach ChatGPT Maker’s Security
AI News: Sam Altman OpenAI To Launch Operator, Task-Automating AI Tool

Breaking: OpenAI Sparks Crypto Buzz With GPT-5.6 Models Named Sol, Terra and Luna
OpenAI Pitches ChatGPT Ads and Codex to Marketers Ahead of IPO

OpenAI IPO: Sam Altman’s AI Firm Pitches ChatGPT Ads & Codex at Cannes Lions
Just-In: Visa Partners OpenAI To Enable ChatGPT Payments Amid IPO Frenzy

Just-In: Visa Partners OpenAI To Enable ChatGPT Payments Amid IPO Frenzy
an image to represent the news about the Anthropic Mythos

Google Eyes $40B Bet into Anthropic as OpenAI Launches GPT-5.5
Just-In: Visa Partners OpenAI To Enable ChatGPT Payments Amid IPO Frenzy

Florida Launches Investigation Into OpenAI and ChatGPT

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.