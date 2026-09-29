Donald Trump Predicts US-Iran War Will End ‘Very Soon’ as Talks Continue

U.S. President Donald Trump has predicted that the war with Iran would end “very soon” as indirect negotiations continued through regional mediators. He said Washington would prevail “one way or the other,” while the Strait of Hormuz remained central to negotiations.

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US and Iran Talks Focus on Strait of Hormuz

The latest diplomacy follows separate U.S. and Iranian discussions with mediators seeking an agreement to end the fighting. Negotiations are centered on an amended version of Iran’s seven-day proposal presented during the U.N. General Assembly.

The Iranian plan included reopening the Strait of Hormuz while addressing the US blockade, sanctions, and Tehran’s nuclear program. Washington did not accept the first offer, and negotiators kept meeting with both governments to discuss proposals for modification.

As we reported, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed Tehran submitted the seven-day framework through mediators. The proposal aimed at linking the reopening of Hormuz with a wider effort to end the war.

Donald Trump has also denied reports that Washington offered sanctions relief or frozen funds for Iranian nuclear concessions. “I offered them NOTHING,” he wrote on Truth Social.

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Tehran Maintains Its Position as Economic Pressure Builds

Iranian officials have continued challenging Trump’s prediction of an approaching U.S. victory. Ebrahim Azizi, head of the parliament’s security commission, stated that Washington was bound to leave the region.

The tougher rhetoric comes while Iran faces growing economic pressure from the war, sanctions, and restrictions on oil exports. The rial fell beyond 2.5 million per U.S. dollar on Tuesday, setting another record low.

U.S. officials argue that sanctions and the naval blockade are reducing Tehran’s ability to continue fighting. Iranian officials, however, continue linking any settlement to changes in U.S. economic and military measures.

Despite those differences, indirect diplomacy remains active rather than suspended. No ceasefire agreement has been announced, and terms over Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program are not clear.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Show Limited Reaction

Financial markets continue to be sensitive to the events in the region around Hormuz, as the waterway plays a crucial role in world energy movements. Trump predicted fuel prices would fall once the war ends, but negotiations have yet to produce an agreement.

In his latest comments, no significant market response was seen in the crypto sector. As we had reported, Bitcoin has been trading relatively stable despite the new geopolitical uncertainty following Trump’s rejection of Iran’s seven-day offer.

At press time, however, the crypto market was in the red after reports that the US 30-year Treasury yield had risen to the highest level since 2002. Consequently, Bitcoin was trading near $83,081, while Ethereum stood around $2,680 and XRP near $1.48, all down over 1.5% each.