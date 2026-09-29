Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Cboe Extends S&P 500 Options Deal to 2051, Explores Tokenized Contracts

BREAKING: Cboe Extends S&P 500 Options Deal to 2051, Explores Tokenized Contracts

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BREAKING: Cboe Extends S&P 500 Options Deal to 2051, Explores Tokenized Contracts

Highlights

  • Cboe keeps exclusive SPX options rights through 2051 under a new 25-year agreement.
  • Cboe and S&P DJI may explore tokenized options, but no launch details were disclosed.
  • SPX options reached 970.6 million contracts in 2025, with daily volume at 3.9 million.
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Cboe Global Markets and S&P Dow Jones Indices have extended their exclusive S&P 500 options licensing agreement through 2051. The deal also gives both companies room to explore tokenized options contracts.

Cboe Locks In SPX Options Rights for Another 25 Years

The extension preserves Cboe’s exclusive rights to offer S&P 500 Index options, known as SPX options. Their partnership began in 1983, when SPX options first launched.

The franchise has since become a major part of Cboe’s derivatives business, and trading activity continues to grow. SPX options reached 970.6 million contracts in 2025, up 25% from the previous year. Average daily volume reached 3.9 million contracts, marking a fourth consecutive annual record.

Cboe CEO Craig Donohue said the agreement gives the company “certainty and continuity” around its SPX and VIX franchises. It also provides more time to develop products around emerging technologies.

The market welcomed the extension, with Cboe shares rising 6.6% in premarket trading after the announcement. Royalty terms will remain unchanged during 2026, while revised terms will begin in 2027. Cboe expects that reset to have only a minimal effect on net revenue growth.

Tokenized Options Become Part of the Next Phase

The licensing agreement also creates room for products beyond traditional index derivatives. Cboe and S&P DJI specifically identified tokenized options contracts as one possible area of collaboration.

Neither company disclosed a blockchain, settlement model, trading structure, or launch date. That keeps the project at the exploration stage, but the idea fits a wider shift among market operators.

As we reported last week, NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange backed tZERO as it develops regulated infrastructure for tokenized securities. ICE and tZERO are also working on an NYSE-affiliated tokenized securities platform.

Cboe is approaching the same broader transition from the derivatives side. Any tokenized SPX product would build on an existing market rather than create a new benchmark.

SEC Rulemaking Forms the Regulatory Backdrop

Cboe’s tokenization plans remain preliminary, but they come as the SEC updates market rules for blockchain-based securities. The agency recently proposed changes to transfer-agent requirements covering distributed-ledger records and tokenized securities.

As we reported earlier this month, the proposal focuses on how ownership records can be maintained when securities are issued or recorded on blockchain infrastructure. It does not address tokenized options or approve any Cboe product.

However, the Cboe and S&P DJI have not disclosed a product filing, blockchain, settlement model, or launch date for tokenized options. The companies only identified them as one area they may explore under the extended agreement.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.