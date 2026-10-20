Home / Crypto News / SharpLink Activates $400M of Its ETH Treasury Onchain via Ether.fi and Lido

SharpLink Activates $400M of Its ETH Treasury Onchain via Ether.fi and Lido

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Sharplink Buys 10K ETH as Ethereum Closes Three Straight Quarters in Red

Highlights

  • SharpLink (Nasdaq: SBET) has deployed $400M in ETH onchain, $200M with Ether.fi and $200M with Lido, custodied by Anchorage Digital.
  • The move marks a shift from passive ETH accumulation to active, yield-generating strategy focused on compounding ETH-per-share.
  • Institutional ownership now sits near 60%, with Fidelity, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Vanguard among SharpLink’s holders.
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SharpLink (Nasdaq: SBET) has confirmed its first major onchain deployment, $200 million with Ether.fi and $200 million with Lido Finance, with Anchorage Digital serving as custodian for both positions.

The Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury firm shared the news via its official X account on October 19, 2026, describing the move as putting its ETH “to work every day.”

The SharpLink ETH deployment marks a shift from passive accumulation to active, yield-generating onchain strategy, a benchmark the company says others in institutional finance can now follow.

From Treasury Build to Active Yield: Inside the $400M Onchain Strategy

SharpLink’s treasury thesis has been consistent since the company pivoted to an Ethereum-first model. Accumulate ETH. Make it productive. Compound yields. Increase ETH per share.

The $400 million SharpLink ETH deployment is the clearest execution of that thesis yet.

The Lido allocation fulfils a plan announced in August 2026. Under that arrangement, SharpLink stakes $200 million and receives wstETH, a liquid token that earns staking rewards while remaining deployable in DeFi, custodied by Anchorage.

CEO Joseph Chalom described the move then as “an exciting expansion in making our ETH even more productive.”

Lido holds roughly $16.5 billion in staked ETH, with wstETH integrated across more than 100 protocols. That scale, and the infrastructure around it, made Lido the natural partner for institutional-grade staking.

The Ether.fi allocation extends a separate line of work involving liquid restaking and weETH instruments.

Both positions sit inside a public-company balance sheet with Big 4 audit oversight, a structure SharpLink has consistently highlighted as the institutional standard.

This latest move builds on a longer capital deployment effort. In early August, SharpLink committed $100 million of its staked ETH to the Galaxy SharpLink Onchain Yield Fund, a $125 million vehicle Galaxy manages to pursue onchain yield strategies and emerging protocol investments.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy, said the launch reflects institutional investors moving “from passive ownership toward active participation in blockchain-based markets.”

SharpLink now reports institutional ownership of approximately 60%, up roughly 12 percentage points, with Fidelity, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, and Vanguard among its holders.

The depth of that institutional base reflects confidence in a treasury model built around productive ETH, not passive holding.

Liquid Staking Leaders and a Widening Institutional Playbook

Lido and Ether.fi occupy different but complementary roles in Ethereum’s staking infrastructure.

Lido remains the dominant liquid staking platform by total value locked. Ether.fi leads in liquid restaking, giving depositors exposure to both base staking yield and additional reward layers.

Splitting the $400 million evenly across both protocols gives SharpLink diversified exposure to Ethereum’s productive layer.

Lido has also been expanding its footprint. The protocol launched ETH staking across four Layer-2 networks, Arbitrum, Base, Linea, and Optimism, using Chainlink CCIP, a move that deepens the liquidity reach of wstETH well beyond Ethereum mainnet. SharpLink’s deployment lands as that expansion gains traction.

Meanwhile, efforts to give retail investors direct stETH exposure through regulated products have stalled.

VanEck withdrew its proposed Lido staked Ethereum ETF registration with the SEC, leaving institutional deployments like SharpLink’s as the more accessible path for large allocators today.

SharpLink is not alone among listed companies treating ETH as a productive asset. BitMine has been a consistent buyer and staker, with its ETH accumulation continuing even as BMNR stock faced pressure.

The peer comparison underscores a broader shift: treasury firms are increasingly benchmarked not just on how much ETH they hold, but on how much yield that ETH generates.

On the traditional finance side, banks are also deepening their Ethereum commitments, JPMorgan recently expanded its JPM Coin deposit token to the Ethereum network, a further signal of the institutional drift toward productive on-chain infrastructure.

For SBET equity holders, the metric that matters most now is ETH-per-share compounding. The SharpLink ETH deployment is live. The protocols are running.

The question is how quickly the realized yields, and any further deployment tranches, show up in disclosed performance metrics. Watch for SharpLink’s next quarterly update and any X posts from the company on early yield data.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.