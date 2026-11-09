Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin, Repurchases STRC Stock

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy added more BTC to its balance sheet last week, marking the second consecutive weekly purchase. The company also continued its buyback of the STRC stock, purchasing about $188 million worth of shares.

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Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin as Holdings Climb Above 850,000 BTC

An SEC filing shows that the Bitcoin treasury firm bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million at an average price of $79,012 pr BTC. It now holds 850,364 BTC, which it bought for $64.16 billion at an average price of $75,456 per BTC.

This follows Michael Saylor’s hint about the Bitcoin purchase yesterday, when he made his usual Sunday X post and signaled that they bought more BTC last week. The purchase also marks Strategy’s second consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase after it made an 811 BTC buy two weeks ago.

It is worth noting that th Bitcoin treasury firm sold just over 2 million MSTR shares to fund this latest purchase. It raised net proceeds of $283.8 million from the stock sales, with the rest allocated for STRC stock buybacks and the USD cash pool.

The Strategy stock is trading at around $124 in premarket trading, down more than 3%, according to TradingView data. MSTR stock is also down more than 16% over the last month.

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Buyback of STRC Stock Continues

Strategy continued its buyback of STRC stock even as the preferred security reclaimed its par value of $100 last week. The company bought just over 1.88 million STRC shares for $188.3 million, using part of the net proceeds from the MSTR stock sale.

The STRC stock has slightly slipped below its par value again and is trading at around $99.7, according to TradingView data. The stock is still in the green over the last month and the last three months after rebounding from a yearly low of around $75.

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