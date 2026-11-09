Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin, Repurchases STRC Stock

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin, Repurchases STRC Stock

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strategy bought 1,036 BTC last week, with holdings climbing to 850,364 BTC.
  • The Bitcoin treasury firm also repurchased $188 million worth of STRC shares.
  • The MSTR stock is down over 2% in premarket trading.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy added more BTC to its balance sheet last week, marking the second consecutive weekly purchase. The company also continued its buyback of the STRC stock, purchasing about $188 million worth of shares.

Strategy Buys 1,036 Bitcoin as Holdings Climb Above 850,000 BTC

An SEC filing shows that the Bitcoin treasury firm bought 1,036 BTC for $81.9 million at an average price of $79,012 pr BTC. It now holds 850,364 BTC, which it bought for $64.16 billion at an average price of $75,456 per BTC.

This follows Michael Saylor’s hint about the Bitcoin purchase yesterday, when he made his usual Sunday X post and signaled that they bought more BTC last week. The purchase also marks Strategy’s second consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase after it made an 811 BTC buy two weeks ago.

It is worth noting that th Bitcoin treasury firm sold just over 2 million MSTR shares to fund this latest purchase. It raised net proceeds of $283.8 million from the stock sales, with the rest allocated for STRC stock buybacks and the USD cash pool.

The Strategy stock is trading at around $124 in premarket trading, down more than 3%, according to TradingView data. MSTR stock is also down more than 16% over the last month.

Source: TradingView

Buyback of STRC Stock Continues

Strategy continued its buyback of STRC stock even as the preferred security reclaimed its par value of $100 last week. The company bought just over 1.88 million STRC shares for $188.3 million, using part of the net proceeds from the MSTR stock sale.

The STRC stock has slightly slipped below its par value again and is trading at around $99.7, according to TradingView data. The stock is still in the green over the last month and the last three months after rebounding from a yearly low of around $75.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.