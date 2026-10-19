Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: JPMorgan Expands JPM Coin Deposit Token to Ethereum Network

BREAKING: JPMorgan Expands JPM Coin Deposit Token to Ethereum Network

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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JPMorgan Expands JPM Coin Deposit Token to Ethereum Network

Highlights

  • JPMorgan is bringing its USD-denominated deposit token JPM Coin (JPMD) to Ethereum.
  • Institutional can now use JPMD on Ethereum network beyond Coinbase-linked blockchain Base.
  • JPMorgan's Emma Landriault remarks it as further convergence between Wall Street and crypto.
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Wall Street giant JPMorgan is bringing its USD-denominated deposit token JPM Coin (JPMD) to Ethereum for institutional clients. Ethereum’s “established depth of onchain liquidity and tokenized assets” makes it a natural next public blockchain for JPMD.

JPMorgan Brings Deposit Token to Ethereum for Institutional Clients

$5 trillion AUM JPMorgan Chase is launching its deposit token on Ethereum, extending the lender’s push into blockchain payments as Wall Street grows more comfortable moving money on public networks.

JPM Coin represents US dollar deposits at the bank and is made available to the company’s institutional clients on the Ethereum network, Bloomberg reported on October 19.

The deposit token was first launched on Coinbase-linked blockchain Base last year. It allows clients to send and receive money in real time and 24/7.

“We’ve clearly been in a year of further convergence between Wall Street and crypto,” said Emma Landriault, global head of Kinexys Labs at JPMorgan. “It’s not just Wall Street going to public chains, but the institutional web3 players getting more embedded and partnering with traditional financial institutions,” she added.

The expansion comes as banks and other large financial firms seek ways to move assets faster and beyond the limitations of traditional systems. TradFi-crypto convergence has witnessed massive adoption on the tokenization side.

J.P. Morgan has now added a cash leg to the products it already live on Ethereum mainnet, with tokenized money market funds MONY and JLTXX both already on the network.

As CoinGape reported, JPMorgan is expanding its Digital Assets and Blockchain Solutions team as it explores tokenized deposits, blockchain payments, digital assets and new products for consumers.

Ethereum price jumped more than 1% to hit a 24-hour high of $2,445. The price is currently trading at $2,434 amid a recent rebound in the crypto market. Trading volume has also increased by 42% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders.

As global banks deploy money market funds and deposit tokens on public blockchains, institutions require regulated institutional custody solutions for tokenized assets to safeguard capital.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.