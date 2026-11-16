Home / Crypto News / Strategy Buys Another 485 Bitcoin for $31 Million as Michael Saylor Expands BTC Holdings

Strategy Buys Another 485 Bitcoin for $31 Million as Michael Saylor Expands BTC Holdings

James Munene
By James Munene
James Munene

James Munene

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Highlights

  • Strategy acquired 485 Bitcoin for $33.4 million, lifting its total corporate holdings to 850,849 BTC.
  • Strategy repurchased $228.1 million in STRC shares while maintaining approximately $4.9 billion in USD assets.
  • Strive also acquired 251 BTC for $17.5 million, reaching 43,404 BTC and fourth among corporate holders.
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Michael Saylor’s Strategy has acquired another 485 Bitcoin for $33.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 850,849 BTC. The company has also repurchased $228.1 million in STRC preferred shares while maintaining approximately $4.9 billion in USD assets.

Strategy Funded The Bitcoin Purchase Through Stock Sales

As Strategy filed on Nov. 16, the company acquired 485 BTC worth $33.4 million. The transactions occurred between November 9 and 15, averaging $68,887 per Bitcoin.

After the purchase, Strategy’s holdings were 850,849 BTC in total, valued at $64.20 billion. The average price of acquisition for all the Bitcoin holdings was $75452.

At the same time, Strategy sold 2,087,040 common shares of MSTR stock, grossing $244.7 million. Of that amount, $33.4 million was used for Bitcoin purchases and $206.3 million was used for STRC repurchases. The remaining $5 million was deposited in USD Cash.

In the same period, Strategy repurchased 2,282,510 STRC preferred shares for $228.1 million. The remaining $21.8 million was collected from short-term investments and cash interest. The company did not sell any preferred shares under its at-the-market offering program. 

Strategy Repurchases $228M In STRC as USD Assets Reach $4.9B

During the latest reporting week, Strategy bought back 2,282,510 STRC preferred shares for $228.1 million. A total of $206.3 million was raised in common-stock sales, and $21.8 million was raised through investment interest.

In the filing, Strategy named STRC as its variable rate perpetual Stretch preferred stock. The company had $332.2 million outstanding in its digital credit securities repurchase program. An additional $1 billion was still available for the purchase of MSTR common stock.

An earlier report detailed Strategy’s daily STRC dividend schedule and earlier $208.2 million buyback. Strategy’s board later approved December daily cash dividends for STRC holders on November 14.

As of 15th November, Strategy had $4.75 billion in its USD Reserve. It separately reported $151.2 million in USD Cash, which brings both balances close to USD $4.9 billion.

The company uses its reserves for preferred dividends and interest on outstanding debt. Management keeps USD Cash for purchases, reserve funding and other company treasury needs. 

Strategy Dominates Bitcoin Holdings as Strive Closes In on Top Three

According to BitcoinTreasuries.net, Strategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with 850,849 BTC in its treasury. Japan’s Metaplanet ranks second with 44,000 BTC, followed by Twenty One Capital with 43,514 BTC.

Image

Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

Meanwhile, Strive holds fourth place with 43,404 BTC, narrowing the gap with Metaplanet and Twenty One Capital. According to a recent X post by Strive CEO Matt Cole, the company acquired 251 Bitcoin for $17.5 million.

The purchase averaged $69,853 per BTC, bringing Strive to its current total holdings. This new purchase follows the most recent one. As earlier reported by Coingape, Strive purchased 3,311 BTC.

Meanwhile, Cole reported raising $10 million through the company’s SATS at-the-market (ATM) offering. He set Strive’s preferred dividend coverage at 133 months, with an amplification ratio of 76%.

Bullish is in fifth position with 22,000 BTC, while MARA Holdings is in sixth position with 20,415 BTC. SpaceX is ranked 7th among the listed companies with 18,712 BTC. In eighth place is Coinbase Global with 18,000 BTC. 

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
James Munene
About Author
James Munene