Home / Crypto News / MSTR Stock Jumps 5% as Strategy Begins Daily STRC Dividends at 12% Annual Rate

MSTR Stock Jumps 5% as Strategy Begins Daily STRC Dividends at 12% Annual Rate

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • MSTR stock climbed 4.45% to $136.58 as Strategy introduced daily STRC dividends at a 12% annualized rate.
  • Strategy repurchased $208.2 million in STRC shares and acquired 811 BTC for $65.5 million.
  • B. Riley lowered its MSTR price target to $180 from $195 while maintaining a Buy rating.
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Strategy (MSTR) shares rose 4.45% to $136.58 on Monday, as the company introduced daily dividends on its Stretch preferred stock. The gain came after Strategy announced another STRC buyback and resumed buying Bitcoin.

Strategy Switches STRC to Daily Dividends

The first payment under the revised STRC schedule is due November 3, according to Strategy’s November 2 SEC filing. It includes dividends payable from November 1 and 2, when the new terms came into effect.

STRC used to pay twice monthly, but holders will now receive payments on business days. Dividends continue to be earned on weekends and holidays and will be added to the next dividend payment.

The annualized dividend rate is 12% based on STRC’s $100 stated value for November. As it strives to maintain the shares around $100, Strategy can reset that rate monthly. As we reported, shareholders approved the changes on October 28, while similar payments for STRF, STRK, and STRD are planned for January 2027.

Strategy Repurchases $208M in STRC Shares

The new dividend schedule is being introduced in conjunction with Strategy cutting down part of its outstanding preferred stock. During the week ended November 1, the company repurchased 2,092,035 STRC shares for $208.2 million using cash.

The repurchase also led to a decrease in the number of preferred shares that will receive future dividends. As of November 1, Strategy held $4.79 billion in its USD Reserve and another $132.7 million in USD Cash. These total amounts covered approximately 3.3 years of the company’s dividend and interest payments, the company said.

In addition to the buyback, Michael Saylor’s company resumed buying Bitcoin after a one-week hiatus and purchased 811 BTC worth $65.5 million. This brought its total holdings to 849,327 BTC valued at $64.08 billion. The latest transaction was funded from a common stock sale that raised about $164 million from 1,178,552 MSTR shares.

Meanwhile, according to Arkham, Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings carried an unrealized gain of approximately $919.84 million at the time of its assessment.

B. Riley Lowers MSTR Target Despite Share Gains

Strategy’s preferred-stock adjustments and Bitcoin holdings also featured in B. Riley’s latest assessment of the company. Analyst Fedor Shabalin lowered the MSTR price target from $195 to $180, although he maintained a Buy rating.

The revised forecast followed B. Riley’s decision to reduce its fourth-quarter Bitcoin price assumption to $82,500 from $90,000. However, the firm also recognized improvements in Strategy’s finances, including lower leverage and reduced preferred-stock obligations.

B. Riley said STRC’s return toward its $100 stated value and stronger cash reserves had improved Strategy’s financing position. The firm now sees a potential reopening of preferred-stock sales as another source of funding. Such sales could support Strategy’s Bitcoin acquisition plans while providing an alternative to issuing additional MSTR common shares.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.