Home / Crypto News / TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today

TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital Set to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today

Highlights

  • Canary Staked TRX ETF to launch today on Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker TRXS.
  • The issuer reveals 1.10% management fee, plans to stake 90% of TRX, and staking rewards mechanism.
  • TRON price jumps more than 1% ahead of the spot ETF launch.
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The Canary Staked TRX ETF is set to launch today on Cboe BZX Exchange under the ticker TRXS. It will give U.S. investors the first regulated product that combines spot token exposure with on-chain staking rewards. TRON price has jumped more than 1% over the last 24 hours.

Canary Staked TRX ETF Gains Approval to List on Cboe

Canary Capital confirmed it will launch Staked TRX ETF on September 9. The issuer will list and trade shares on Cboe BXZ Exchange under the ticker TRXS.

The latest SEC filings revealed approval to list and trade on the Cboe BXZ Exchange and the final prospectus, indicating SEC approval for the Canary Staked TRX ETF to offer investors exposure to TRON price. The spot to generate staking rewards by participating in the TRON network’s proof-of-stake process.

The TRX ETF has disclosed a 1.10% management fee. The Canary Staked TRX ETF is to cover ordinary operating expenses up to $200,000 per fiscal year. However, the issuer has not disclosed any fee waiver.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Canary Capital expects to stake 90% of TRX under normal conditions, with staking rewards shared among staking providers, sponsor, and custodian. The total staking fees will not exceed 20% of the TRX staking rewards.

“As of the date of this prospectus, the aggregate Staking Fees are expected to be 20% of the TRX staking rewards, resulting in the Trust retaining 80% of the TRX staking rewards generated by the Staking Program,” it states.

The filing also revealed seed capital investment to launch the Canary Staked TRX ETF. Canary Capital Group plans to purchase 10,000 shares at $25 per share.

TRON Price Action Ahead of Launch

TRON price surged almost 1.50% over the past 24 hours, currently trading around $0.339. Analysts note the move is more significant for access than for immediate price impact. The spot ETF will let brokerage-account holders participate in TRON staking without managing wallets or lock-up periods.

Justin Sun said “After shouting for so many years about institutions entering the market, they’ve finally arrived!” Canary has already launched several other altcoin ETFs, including crypto products tied to XRP, Litecoin, and Solana.

Derivatives markets showed mixed sentiment, according to Coinglass data. At the time of writing, the total TRX futures open interest jumped more than 0.50% to $263.39 million in the last 4 hours.

TRON futures OI on Binance rocketed more than 2.50% ahead of Canary Staked TRX ETF launch. It has also climbed on OKX, Bybit and other major exchanges. However, TRON futures open interest dropped almost 2% on Hyperliquid over the past 24 hours.

Traders looking to trade these shifting trends can find competitive fees and deep liquidity on the best crypto futures trading platforms currently leading the derivatives sector.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.