US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today October 23: The US Midterm Elections 2026 are drawing attention as President Donald Trump faces a crucial political test that could alter Washington’s balance of power. With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for grabs on November 3, the results could influence economic policies, regulatory decisions and investor sentiment.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and the overall crypto market could also react to shifting political expectations. It could particularly impact from crypto regulation, taxation and government oversight. Follow CoinGape’s live updates on election developments, market reactions and their potential impact on digital assets.