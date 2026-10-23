US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?
XRP Price Prediction: $1.32 Support Faces Test as US Midterms Approach
XRP is holding near $1.32 but remains under bearish pressure as the November 3 US midterm elections approach. Crypto analyst Zen Trades noted that “XRP holds $1.32 support but stays under pressure.”
The chart shows XRP trading around $1.32, below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. These indicators sit near $1.37, $1.34 and $1.38, respectively. The setup suggests limited bullish momentum. Traders may watch whether XRP defends $1.32 as election-related uncertainty approaches.
Bitcoin Q4 Crash Warning? History Shows Losses in Three Midterm Years
Bitcoin’s fourth-quarter performance during previous US midterm election years presents another potential warning for investors. Ali Martinez’s figures show BTC gained 391% in Q4 2010 but lost 16.70% in 2014, 42.16% in 2018 and 14.75% in 2022.
“Three of the last four midterm election years ended with a negative fourth quarter,” Martinez noted. The analyst questioned whether Q4 2026 could bring another painful period for Bitcoin. However, historical returns alone cannot establish whether the upcoming election will trigger another decline.
Bitcoin Crashed Up To 72% During Previous Midterm Election Cycles
Bitcoin price has suffered humongous declines during four previous US midterm election cycles, according to Ali Martinez. His figures show BTC fell 72% in 2010, 65% in 2014, 52% in 2018 and 27% in 2022. Martinez summarised the pattern: “Four midterm elections. Four major Bitcoin corrections.”
With another election approaching on November 3, investors could watch for similar volatility. However, the analyst acknowledged that “correlation does not equal causation.” Overall market cycles, liquidity conditions and investor sentiment also contributed to the historical declines.
Bitcoin Faces $73K Crash Risk As US Midterm Elections Approach
Bitcoin could face another major correction as the November 3 US midterm elections approach. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez warned that “the next election is November 3,” highlighting a historical pattern of Bitcoin declines during previous midterm cycles. He identified $73,000 as a key downside level to watch.
“My key downside level is $73,000,” Martinez wrote. The price corresponds to Bitcoin’s short-term holder cost basis. A decline toward this zone could test whether buyers remain willing to defend the bullish trend.
Democrats Need Four House Seats to End Republican Control
Democrats are entering the 2026 midterm elections with a clear objective: secure enough seats to take control of the House of Representatives. Republicans held a narrow 219-214 advantage, with two vacancies, according to a September analysis cited in the supplied report.
Thus, Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win the chamber, Reuters reported on October 12. Competitive districts could determine the outcome, with local concerns, candidate strength and congressional boundaries influencing individual races. A Democratic victory would give the opposition greater power to challenge Trump’s agenda.
Trump Faces Crucial Midterm Test as Democrats Target Congressional Control
President Donald Trump faces a critical political test on November 3 as Americans vote to determine control of Congress for the next two years. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, putting the Republican majority under pressure.
Democrats are seeking to regain congressional power and establish a stronger check on the White House. The outcome could determine how easily Trump advances his legislative priorities, faces congressional scrutiny and navigates political challenges ahead of the 2028 presidential election.