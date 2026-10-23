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Home / Crypto News / US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?
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US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today Oct. 23: Bitcoin, XRP, Crypto To Crash As Trump Battles?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

US Midterm Elections 2026 LIVE Updates Today October 23: The US Midterm Elections 2026 are drawing attention as President Donald Trump faces a crucial political test that could alter Washington’s balance of power. With all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats up for grabs on November 3, the results could influence economic policies, regulatory decisions and investor sentiment.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and the overall crypto market could also react to shifting political expectations. It could particularly impact from crypto regulation, taxation and government oversight. Follow CoinGape’s live updates on election developments, market reactions and their potential impact on digital assets.

04:30:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

XRP Price Prediction: $1.32 Support Faces Test as US Midterms Approach

XRP price
XRP price chart analysis today. Source: Zen Trades | X

 

XRP is holding near $1.32 but remains under bearish pressure as the November 3 US midterm elections approach. Crypto analyst Zen Trades noted that “XRP holds $1.32 support but stays under pressure.”

 

The chart shows XRP trading around $1.32, below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day exponential moving averages. These indicators sit near $1.37, $1.34 and $1.38, respectively. The setup suggests limited bullish momentum. Traders may watch whether XRP defends $1.32 as election-related uncertainty approaches.

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04:25:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

Bitcoin Q4 Crash Warning? History Shows Losses in Three Midterm Years

Analysts Predict Bitcoin Could Crash to This Price Next Week

 

Bitcoin’s fourth-quarter performance during previous US midterm election years presents another potential warning for investors. Ali Martinez’s figures show BTC gained 391% in Q4 2010 but lost 16.70% in 2014, 42.16% in 2018 and 14.75% in 2022.

 

“Three of the last four midterm election years ended with a negative fourth quarter,” Martinez noted. The analyst questioned whether Q4 2026 could bring another painful period for Bitcoin. However, historical returns alone cannot establish whether the upcoming election will trigger another decline.

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04:20:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

Bitcoin Crashed Up To 72% During Previous Midterm Election Cycles

Top 3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Has Been Crashing Recently

 

Bitcoin price has suffered humongous declines during four previous US midterm election cycles, according to Ali Martinez. His figures show BTC fell 72% in 2010, 65% in 2014, 52% in 2018 and 27% in 2022. Martinez summarised the pattern: “Four midterm elections. Four major Bitcoin corrections.”

 

With another election approaching on November 3, investors could watch for similar volatility. However, the analyst acknowledged that “correlation does not equal causation.” Overall market cycles, liquidity conditions and investor sentiment also contributed to the historical declines.

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04:15:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

Bitcoin Faces $73K Crash Risk As US Midterm Elections Approach

Bitcoin Price Prediction as $400 Billion Gold and Silver Selloff Shakes Markets

 

Bitcoin could face another major correction as the November 3 US midterm elections approach. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez warned that “the next election is November 3,” highlighting a historical pattern of Bitcoin declines during previous midterm cycles. He identified $73,000 as a key downside level to watch.

 

“My key downside level is $73,000,” Martinez wrote. The price corresponds to Bitcoin’s short-term holder cost basis. A decline toward this zone could test whether buyers remain willing to defend the bullish trend.

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04:10:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

Democrats Need Four House Seats to End Republican Control

Image of Bitcoin and USA Flag

 

Democrats are entering the 2026 midterm elections with a clear objective: secure enough seats to take control of the House of Representatives. Republicans held a narrow 219-214 advantage, with two vacancies, according to a September analysis cited in the supplied report.

 

Thus, Democrats need a net gain of four seats to win the chamber, Reuters reported on October 12. Competitive districts could determine the outcome, with local concerns, candidate strength and congressional boundaries influencing individual races. A Democratic victory would give the opposition greater power to challenge Trump’s agenda.

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04:05:00 PM UTC, 23 October 2026

Trump Faces Crucial Midterm Test as Democrats Target Congressional Control

Sen. Gillibrand Says Crypto Bills Need a Strict Ban On Members Issuing Memecoins

 

President Donald Trump faces a critical political test on November 3 as Americans vote to determine control of Congress for the next two years. All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are up for grabs, putting the Republican majority under pressure.

 

Democrats are seeking to regain congressional power and establish a stronger check on the White House. The outcome could determine how easily Trump advances his legislative priorities, faces congressional scrutiny and navigates political challenges ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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