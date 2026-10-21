Home / Crypto News / Grayscale Opens In-Kind Investing for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE and 5 Others

Grayscale Opens In-Kind Investing for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE and 5 Others

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Coingapestaff

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Grayscale Opens In-Kind Investing for BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE and 5 Others

Highlights

  • Grayscale launches in-kind investing across 10 crypto products, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP and DOGE.
  • Minimum investments range from $80,300 for Solana to $364,800 for Bitcoin.
  • Eligible investors can exchange crypto directly for fund shares without first converting their holdings to cash.
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Grayscale has rolled out an in-kind investing service that lets qualified investors swap cryptocurrencies for shares in 10 investment products. The announcement includes BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, and five more assets, with minimum investments higher than $80,000.

Grayscale Opens In-Kind Investing Across 10 Crypto Products

Grayscale’s official announcement states that investors may make deposits directly in tokens and not have to convert tokens into cash first.

The service covers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, Hyperliquid, Sui, and Zcash. Investors will own shares of the corresponding products and continue to hold cryptocurrency exposure in a traditional investment account.

The investments, however, vary considerably from one product to another among the 10 products. The Solana Staking ETF and the Bitcoin Mini Trust demand the smallest minimums at around $80,300 and $364,800, respectively.

Dogecoin takes up around $95,550, whereas XRP needs $257,000 and Zcash needs $322,600. These minimums vary depending on the price of cryptocurrencies and can restrict smaller investors from participating in the system.

The new offering comes after Grayscale’s previous launch of a Zcash ETF, bringing another regulated investment vehicle for cryptocurrency investors.

In-Kind Transfers Minimize Direct Responsibilities for Crypto Custody

The service will enable users to trade and allow existing cryptocurrency holders to swap tokens with investment shares without the need to execute a separate cash deal. However, it is through authorized participants or approved intermediaries that customers have to tap into the offering.

Grayscale CTO Steve Vanourny stated that institutional custody has become more valuable in the face of cybersecurity threats to cryptocurrency investors. He also highlighted possible collateral benefits in the areas of estate planning, portfolio management, and collateral use.

While custody and counterparty risks remain, contributed cryptocurrencies are no longer managed by investors using their own wallets. The shares are not to give any control over the underlying tokens, but rather to expose the investor to digital assets.

The offering also features the Dogecoin Trust ETF, which saw a surge in investor inflows at the end of September.

SEC Approval Supports Crypto Investment Product Expansion

The rollout follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s July 2025 approval of in-kind creations and redemptions for cryptocurrency exchange-traded products.

The SEC decision allowed authorized participants to exchange underlying cryptocurrencies directly for fund shares. Previously, certain Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded products relied on cash-based transactions.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the mechanism could make cryptocurrency investment products less costly and more efficient. However, the approval does not eliminate transaction charges or risks associated with holding fund shares.

Grayscale warned that facilitator fees, market price differences, and possible tax obligations still apply. In addition, its products also rely on third-party custodians, while investors remain exposed to changes in cryptocurrency prices.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.