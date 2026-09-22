XLM Price Jumps as BVNK Adds Stellar to Stablecoin Payments Platform

Stellar’s XLM price has jumped to $0.2141, up about 2%, as BVNK added native Stellar support to its stablecoin payments platform. The integration provides a new blockchain channel to BVNK customers for cross-border payments, payouts, remittances, and treasury transfers.

Ad

Ad

BVNK Adds Stellar Rail Across 130-Plus Markets

BVNK said the Stellar connection is now available across more than 130 supported markets through its existing API. The network can be used by businesses without creating a new blockchain integration or altering their current payment infrastructure.

The platform already connects businesses with several blockchain networks and digital assets through one API. Stellar brings another settlement rail with low-cost transfers and quick payments.

BVNK reported that 2025 payment volume reached $55.6 billion with 3.6 billion transactions processed by the company. The network also achieved an uptime of 99.99% and average settlement times of approximately five seconds.

Kimberley Mescal Julien, BVNK’s head of partnerships, said businesses should not manage separate connections to multiple blockchains. She added that with BVNK’s platform, the company has another low-cost channel that customers can use for global payments.

BVNK also noted that the integration could pave the way for additional Stellar-native assets as the company expands its offering. Customers would not need separate technical work each time additional assets become available.

The rollout comes weeks after Mastercard completed its acquisition of BVNK for up to $1.8 billion. The deal expanded Mastercard’s stablecoin infrastructure and connected traditional payment rails with digital assets.

Ad

Ad

XLM Price Holds as Stellar Adds Enterprise Use Cases

XLM traded around $0.2141 after gaining about 2% from its recent intraday baseline. The token maintained a positive daily trend as traders assessed BVNK’s addition of Stellar.

The BVNK launch introduces another enterprise payments use case for Stellar. U.S. Bancorp also recently conducted a cross-border stablecoin payment test with Stellar between North America and Europe.

The U.S. Bank pilot used USBDC, its proprietary dollar-backed stablecoin, and connected the transaction with existing finance and compliance systems. The bank is also experimenting with liquidity management, mobility of collateral, and cross-border treasury operations with Stellar.

Stellar has increasingly been used for stablecoin settlement and institutional money movement. BVNK’s integration can enhance access to those rails with an existing enterprise payments platform.

Denelle Dixon, chief executive of the Stellar Development Foundation, stated that institutions are already making cross-border transfers and settlements with the Stellar network. She said BVNK customers would now gain access through the same network infrastructure.