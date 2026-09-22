Home / Crypto News / Ondo Finance Partners With near.com to Bring Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain

Ondo Finance Partners With near.com to Bring Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • NEAR partners with Ondo to bring tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs directly to eligible users.
  • Ondo Stocks launches with 20 assets on near.com, including Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple and QQQ products.
  • NEAR Intents connects over 30 blockchain networks, enabling cross-chain access to Ondo’s tokenized securities platform.
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NEAR has partnered with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized U.S. stocks, ETFs and commodity-linked products to near.com and NEAR Intents, starting with 20 assets available to eligible users.

NEAR Adds Ondo Stocks Through NEAR Intents

NEAR has partnered with Ondo Finance to bring tokenized U.S. stocks, ETFs and commodity-linked products to near.com and NEAR Intents. Eligible users in supported jurisdictions can access tokenized versions of U.S. securities directly through their near.com accounts.

The initial selection includes tokenized exposure to Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. Users can also access QQQ and precious metals ETFs such as SLV and IAU. Meanwhile, supported assets including USDC and Bitcoin can fund purchases without requiring a separate brokerage account.

NEAR Intents handles cross-chain routing for the service. The infrastructure connects more than 30 blockchain networks, allowing participating wallets and applications to route transactions to Ondo Stocks.

“Bringing financial markets onchain should give people more control over their money and more choice in how they transact,” said Alex Shevchenko, CEO of Defuse Labs, the developer of NEAR Intents.

Ondo Expands Tokenized Securities Distribution

Ondo’s tokenized securities platform has more than $1 billion in total value locked and over $26 billion in cumulative trading volume. Its tokenized stocks are already available on Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain.

With the NEAR integration, users can move from supported crypto assets into tokenized securities through one account. They can then hold those assets or exchange them back into USDC or another supported asset.

“Our goal is simple: investors should be able to reach these assets from the networks and accounts where they already hold their capital,” said Armand Khatri, Head of Ecosystem at Ondo Finance.

In addition, Ondo’s Oasis Pro Markets recently joined DTCC’s Fund/SERV network. The membership connects the U.S.-registered broker-dealer with fund companies, wealth platforms and other financial service providers.

NEAR Extends Cross-Chain Asset Access

NEAR Intents lets users specify the result they want while independent solvers handle routing between supported blockchains. The system connects networks including Bitcoin, Ethereum, NEAR, Tron and BNB Chain.

Moreover, Ondo Stocks will extend beyond near.com through participating wallets, DeFi protocols and applications connected to NEAR Intents. Access remains subject to jurisdiction and user eligibility requirements.

The integration places tokenized U.S. securities alongside crypto assets within near.com, while NEAR Intents provides the cross-chain distribution layer for connected applications.

If you want tokenized equities, strict rules require secure institutional crypto custody solutions to keep assets separate and protected.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.