Pi Network Rolls Out KYC Fixes to Unblock Mainnet Migration for Pioneers

Pi Network has released new updates on KYC and Mainnet migration that will help resolve technical problems that kept hundreds of thousands of eligible Pioneers from verifying or accessing migrated Pi.

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Pi Network Clears KYC Block for 417,000 Pioneers

Pi Network refined its checks for accounts previously flagged as possible duplicates. Following further evaluation, more than 417,000 Pioneers identified as non-duplicate users can now continue their KYC process.

However, removing the duplicate-account flag does not remove other KYC requirements. Users who are affected still need to finish all the verification process to gain access to the Mainnet migration.

Additionally, Pi reviewed the cases of early Yoti KYC users, where applications were missing liveness data. Those Pioneers are now eligible to re-apply. Indonesian users rejected after submitting unsupported KIA identification can also resubmit another accepted ID.

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Fast-Track Wallet Fix Targets 497,000 Users

A second update is dedicated to approximately 497,000 Pioneers who were allocated with Mainnet wallets via Pi’s Fast-Track process. However, some users were unable to claim their migration balance due to insufficient Pi tokens in their wallets to pay for the gas fee.

Pi will deploy a fix within a week to restore those accounts and to prevent future cases. Meanwhile, the network added the ability to support liveness-check on older devices and began a pilot program to support palm print authentication.

Pioneers are urged to take liveness checks when asked and visit the KYC app for resubmission options. Users whose migration claims previously failed because of insufficient gas funds can also try claiming their Pi again.

PI Price Holds Near $0.0888 as Protocol V27 Testing Continues

At the time of the press, the PI price was trading around $0.0888 as the network rolled out its KYC updates. The token had earlier climbed from about $0.0890 to $0.0939 before sellers pushed it lower. A later recovery reached around $0.0907 but failed to reclaim the previous high, keeping PI below its earlier intraday peak.

Immediate support sits around $0.0886 to $0.0888, followed by a stronger zone near $0.0877 to $0.0880. Meanwhile, the first resistance range stands around $0.0892 to $0.0895, followed by $0.0900 to $0.0905.

Pi Network also advanced the testing of Protocol V27 to Testnet 2 following the previous Testnet 1 testing. The total number of transactions that were processed was around 250 transactions per block without any reported failure during the specified period.

A recovery above $0.0900 to $0.0905 would move PI back above its nearby resistance zone. However, continued trading below $0.0892 keeps the token close to its immediate support range as Pi advances its KYC, migration and protocol updates.