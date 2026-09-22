Home / Crypto News / Pi Network Rolls Out KYC Fixes to Unblock Mainnet Migration for Pioneers

Pi Network Rolls Out KYC Fixes to Unblock Mainnet Migration for Pioneers

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of pi network

Highlights

  • Pi Network clears duplicate-account KYC blocks for over 417,000 Pioneers while maintaining other verification requirements.
  • A Fast-Track fix will help 497,000 Pioneers access migrated Pi previously blocked by gas fees.
  • PI trades near $0.0888 as Protocol V27 testing advances and migration updates address user access.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Pi Network has released new updates on KYC and Mainnet migration that will help resolve technical problems that kept hundreds of thousands of eligible Pioneers from verifying or accessing migrated Pi.

Pi Network Clears KYC Block for 417,000 Pioneers

Pi Network refined its checks for accounts previously flagged as possible duplicates. Following further evaluation, more than 417,000 Pioneers identified as non-duplicate users can now continue their KYC process.

However, removing the duplicate-account flag does not remove other KYC requirements. Users who are affected still need to finish all the verification process to gain access to the Mainnet migration.

Additionally, Pi reviewed the cases of early Yoti KYC users, where applications were missing liveness data. Those Pioneers are now eligible to re-apply. Indonesian users rejected after submitting unsupported KIA identification can also resubmit another accepted ID.

Fast-Track Wallet Fix Targets 497,000 Users

A second update is dedicated to approximately 497,000 Pioneers who were allocated with Mainnet wallets via Pi’s Fast-Track process. However, some users were unable to claim their migration balance due to insufficient Pi tokens in their wallets to pay for the gas fee.

Pi will deploy a fix within a week to restore those accounts and to prevent future cases. Meanwhile, the network added the ability to support liveness-check on older devices and began a pilot program to support palm print authentication.

Pioneers are urged to take liveness checks when asked and visit the KYC app for resubmission options. Users whose migration claims previously failed because of insufficient gas funds can also try claiming their Pi again.

PI Price Holds Near $0.0888 as Protocol V27 Testing Continues

At the time of the press, the PI price was trading around $0.0888 as the network rolled out its KYC updates. The token had earlier climbed from about $0.0890 to $0.0939 before sellers pushed it lower. A later recovery reached around $0.0907 but failed to reclaim the previous high, keeping PI below its earlier intraday peak.

Immediate support sits around $0.0886 to $0.0888, followed by a stronger zone near $0.0877 to $0.0880. Meanwhile, the first resistance range stands around $0.0892 to $0.0895, followed by $0.0900 to $0.0905.

Pi Network also advanced the testing of Protocol V27 to Testnet 2 following the previous Testnet 1 testing. The total number of transactions that were processed was around 250 transactions per block without any reported failure during the specified period.

A recovery above $0.0900 to $0.0905 would move PI back above its nearby resistance zone. However, continued trading below $0.0892 keeps the token close to its immediate support range as Pi advances its KYC, migration and protocol updates.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ondo Finance Partners With near.com to Bring Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain
XLM Price Jumps as BVNK Adds Stellar to Stablecoin Payments Platform
BitMEX Shutdown LIVE Updates Today: What’s The Next Step For Users As Arthur Hayes’ Exchange Closes
Coinbase Launches Fixed-Rate USDC Loans Backed by cbBTC via Morpho Midnight
Kalshi Seeks CFTC Approval to Offer Margin Trading on Event Contracts

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

An image of Ondo and near logo

Ondo Finance Partners With near.com to Bring Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs Onchain
AN omage of COINBASE logo

Coinbase Launches Fixed-Rate USDC Loans Backed by cbBTC via Morpho Midnight
An image of Elon Musk’s ,X logo

Elon Musk’s X Partners With Crypto and Stock Exchanges to Allow Trading From the Timeline
AN OF Binance Binance Launches

Binance Launches 24/7 Foreign Exchange Perpetual Futures With 100x Leverage
AN omage of COINBASE logo

Coinbase Files to List First Single-Stock Perpetual Futures in the US
an image of XRP ledger

XRP Ledger Version 3.4.0 Launches With New Lending Protocol Amendments

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.