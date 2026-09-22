Kalshi Seeks CFTC Approval to Offer Margin Trading on Event Contracts

Prediction market platform Kalshi has filed with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to offer margin trading on event contracts. This comes as the platform looks to attract more institutional liquidity, even as it already offers leverage on its perpetual futures contracts.

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Kalshi Files With CFTC To Offer Margin Trading

The filing with the CFTC shows that the prediction market platform is seeking to offer margin trading on eligible event contracts. The platform noted that this offering will apply to contracts that meet certain eligibility criteria including contracts related to “economic, financial, political, commercial, and other objectively verifiable events.”

However, Kalshi revealed that it won’t offer Margin trading on event contracts related to sporting events. The platform also confirmed to CNBC that the it will not offer margin trading on culture and mention markets.

This move comes as the prediction market platform looks to attract more institutional liquidity, with this offering set to be available only to traders who meet certain capital requirements. Margin trading will enable these investors to borrow capital to trade more shares of these event contracts than their initial deposit.

Kalshi already offers leverage for its perpetual futures contracts, which include crypto assets. The CFTC approved Kalshi earlier this year to offer the first fully regulated perpetual futures in the U.S. Earlier this month, Kalshi filed with the CFTC to offer gold and silver perpetuals.

This comes as prediction markets continue to gain prominence and mainstream adoption. As a result, the platform has seen its valuation double in months, with earlier reports that it was looking to raise fresh capital at a valuation of $40 billion, up from around $22 billion in May.

For more on prediction markets, check out Best Regulated Prediction Markets in the US