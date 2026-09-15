XRP ETFs Top $1.7B Inflows as 21Shares Flags Utility vs Holder Value Gap

Asset manager 21Shares has published a formal XRP investment case, outlining four pillars it says justify holding the token.

The report arrives as U.S. spot XRP ETFs have drawn more than $1.7 billion in cumulative net inflows, yet the token’s price continues to trade well below its 2025 peak.

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Four Pillars, One Open Question

21Shares breaks the XRP investment case into four parts: regulatory clarity, institutional access, measurable utility, and fixed supply.

The first pillar is done. Ripple’s four-year SEC battle ended in August 2025, removing the compliance block that had kept regulated funds and banks away from the token.

The SEC case against Ripple ended in August 2025, clearing one of the biggest regulatory hurdles in the market. The question now, as 21Shares frames it, is whether the remaining three pillars hold up.

Institutional access followed quickly. Seven U.S. spot XRP ETFs launched from November 2025, pulling in $1.3 billion in their first month alone.

Goldman Sachs emerged as the largest XRP ETF holder with $153.8 million in its Q4 2025 filing, though it later exited the full position.

Meanwhile, Citadel built a large bullish XRP ETF position, showing that institutional interest runs deeper than a single name.

The utility pillar is where 21Shares draws the sharpest line. The XRP Ledger settled close to half a trillion dollars in on-chain value over the past 12 months.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin grew from $72 million to roughly $1.6 billion since launch.

XRPL tokenized real-world assets now stand near $4 billion, with JPMorgan and Ondo completing a cross-border tokenized treasury settlement on the ledger.

The Multi-Purpose Token standard rolled out on mainnet lets institutions embed compliance rules directly at the protocol level.

Supply is the fourth pillar. XRP has a hard cap of 100 billion tokens, all created at genesis. More than 14 million XRP have been burned through transaction fees.

Escrow releases follow a public schedule, which adds predictability, but also adds circulating supply over time.

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Utility Growth Alone Won’t Move the Price

21Shares does not present the XRP investment case as a done deal. The firm flags a structural risk, institutions can settle on the XRP Ledger without holding XRP for long periods.

That means XRPL activity can scale while token demand lags. Value capture, not usage volume, is the real test.

That risk is already visible. RLUSD supply on XRPL has overtaken Ethereum, and Mastercard launched 24/7 settlement using RLUSD on XRPL.

Yet XRP has remained in the $1.35–$1.45 range in mid-September 2026, far below its 2025 high. Adoption is moving. Price has not fully followed.

Still, Ripple has projected XRP ETFs could reach $4 billion in first-year inflows.

XRP futures volume hit a six-month high in August, and whale activity has rebounded alongside price analyst forecasts.

The XRP investment case 21Shares is making is not a price call. It is a settlement infrastructure bet, one with cleaner legal rails than any prior XRP cycle, and a proof-of-value test that is still running.

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