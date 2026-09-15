Home / Crypto News / XRP ETFs Top $1.7B Inflows as 21Shares Flags Utility vs Holder Value Gap

XRP ETFs Top $1.7B Inflows as 21Shares Flags Utility vs Holder Value Gap

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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21Shares Gears Up to Launch its XRP ETF (TOXR)

Highlights

  • 21Shares published a formal XRP investment case built on four pillars: regulatory clarity, institutional access, utility, and fixed supply.
  • US spot XRP ETFs have drawn over $1.7B in net inflows, with the XRPL settling nearly $500B in on-chain value over 12 months.
  • 21Shares flags a key risk, institutions can settle on XRPL without holding XRP, making value capture the real test.
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Asset manager 21Shares has published a formal XRP investment case, outlining four pillars it says justify holding the token.

The report arrives as U.S. spot XRP ETFs have drawn more than $1.7 billion in cumulative net inflows, yet the token’s price continues to trade well below its 2025 peak.

Four Pillars, One Open Question

21Shares breaks the XRP investment case into four parts: regulatory clarity, institutional access, measurable utility, and fixed supply.

The first pillar is done. Ripple’s four-year SEC battle ended in August 2025, removing the compliance block that had kept regulated funds and banks away from the token.

The SEC case against Ripple ended in August 2025, clearing one of the biggest regulatory hurdles in the market. The question now, as 21Shares frames it, is whether the remaining three pillars hold up.

Institutional access followed quickly. Seven U.S. spot XRP ETFs launched from November 2025, pulling in $1.3 billion in their first month alone.

Goldman Sachs emerged as the largest XRP ETF holder with $153.8 million in its Q4 2025 filing, though it later exited the full position.

Meanwhile, Citadel built a large bullish XRP ETF position, showing that institutional interest runs deeper than a single name.

The utility pillar is where 21Shares draws the sharpest line. The XRP Ledger settled close to half a trillion dollars in on-chain value over the past 12 months.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin grew from $72 million to roughly $1.6 billion since launch.

XRPL tokenized real-world assets now stand near $4 billion, with JPMorgan and Ondo completing a cross-border tokenized treasury settlement on the ledger.

The Multi-Purpose Token standard rolled out on mainnet lets institutions embed compliance rules directly at the protocol level.

Supply is the fourth pillar. XRP has a hard cap of 100 billion tokens, all created at genesis. More than 14 million XRP have been burned through transaction fees.

Escrow releases follow a public schedule, which adds predictability, but also adds circulating supply over time.

Utility Growth Alone Won’t Move the Price

21Shares does not present the XRP investment case as a done deal. The firm flags a structural risk, institutions can settle on the XRP Ledger without holding XRP for long periods.

That means XRPL activity can scale while token demand lags. Value capture, not usage volume, is the real test.

That risk is already visible. RLUSD supply on XRPL has overtaken Ethereum, and Mastercard launched 24/7 settlement using RLUSD on XRPL.

Yet XRP has remained in the $1.35–$1.45 range in mid-September 2026, far below its 2025 high. Adoption is moving. Price has not fully followed.

Still, Ripple has projected XRP ETFs could reach $4 billion in first-year inflows.

XRP futures volume hit a six-month high in August, and whale activity has rebounded alongside price analyst forecasts.

The XRP investment case 21Shares is making is not a price call. It is a settlement infrastructure bet, one with cleaner legal rails than any prior XRP cycle, and a proof-of-value test that is still running.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.